Samsung QN85A- miniled-tv – Tweakers

The announcement, which came a day after Samsung (KS:005930) publicized their intentions, stated that LG Electronics intends to launch their NFT TVs. In a statement released by the Head of the Home Entertainment Business Division of LG, Park Hyung-se, the company intends to include the NFT features on their TV line. He also noted that the recent LG TVs produced by them had been optimized with such capacity. This move is very much similar to that of Samsung, which had earlier announced that its latest smart TVs would come with an NFT marketplace, thereby allowing users to buy, sell and view their NFTs from the very comfort of their TVs.
Comments / 0