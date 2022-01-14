ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say it ain't so, Joe: Haden eyes last stand in Pittsburgh

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Haden felt terrible in the middle of last week as symptoms...

www.thederrick.com

Steelers Depot

‘One Of My Favorite Players To Ever Play With’ Fitzpatrick Says Of Haden

With all the attention and focus on Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger riding off into the sunset at the end of a remarkable 18-year NFL career in Pittsburgh, the pending loss of veteran cornerback Joe Haden seems to be getting overlooked. Haden, who spent the last five seasons in...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cameron Heyward ‘Would Love’ To Have Joe Haden Back: ‘He Brings So Much To The Team That People Don’t Even See’

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be undergoing more and more change every offseason. The 2021 season brought about quite a bit of very prominent turnover. None will match the shift at quarterback going into the 2022 season as Ben Roethlisberger retires. But there is still a laundry list of prominent free agents they’ll have to sort through in the coming months.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Joe Haden Says ‘Door Isn’t Closed’ on Possible Extension With Steelers

The Steelers have many impending free agents on the roster. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Terrell Edmunds, Ahkello Witherspoon, and others will be amongst the most discussed of these free agents. However, Joe Haden is also a free agent this offseason after his deal expired. Prior to the season beginning, Haden lobbied for...
NFL
FanSided

5 potential landing spots for Steelers CB Joe Haden in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are very likely to lose cornerback Joe Haden in the 2022 offseason. Here are five teams he could land with next season. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden subtly waved goodbye to the team just before the start of the season with a post on Twitter that read, “#LastDance.” Pittsburgh will be in the midst of a transition phase during the 2022 offseason, and after contract extension talks fell through during the preseason, Haden is almost certainly going to sign elsewhere.
NFL
