ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

RICHARD JOHNSON: ‘RHONY’ star Jill Zarin enjoys a mud bath

By Richard Johnson, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin and Carole Crist, the former first lady of Florida, turned heads as they plunged into the mud baths and hot springs in Papagayo, Costa Rica, in bikinis.

Zarin, who was with her boyfriend Gary Brody, also led the adventurous group out to sea where they spotted a group of humpback whales.

Then, they went zip- lining in the rain forest, where Crist was strapped into a harness with a young guide to keep her calm.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Jensen Ackles said Jessica Alba ‘picked on’ him on ‘Dark Angel’ set

Jensen Ackles had a hellish time with Jessica Alba back in the day. The “Supernatural” star, 43, opened up on Jan. 18′s episode of “Inside of You: Michael Rosenbaum” about working with Alba, 40, after he joined the cast of her early 2000s Fox series, “Dark Angel.” “She was horrible. ... I’ve told this to her face,” said Ackles. “I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said. ...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy