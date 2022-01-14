RICHARD JOHNSON: ‘RHONY’ star Jill Zarin enjoys a mud bath

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin and Carole Crist, the former first lady of Florida, turned heads as they plunged into the mud baths and hot springs in Papagayo, Costa Rica, in bikinis.

Zarin, who was with her boyfriend Gary Brody, also led the adventurous group out to sea where they spotted a group of humpback whales.

Then, they went zip- lining in the rain forest, where Crist was strapped into a harness with a young guide to keep her calm.