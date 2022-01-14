ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Boris Johnson aide — now an editor at The Sun — apologizes as minister says he's 'shocked' by lockdown-breaking party held on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

  • A former Boris Johnson aide apologized for a party held in his honor in Downing Street during a national lockdown.
  • This is the first time James Slack, who is now an editor at British tabloid The Sun, has acknowledged the party.
  • A minister said he was 'shocked' to learn of the party, which took place the day before the Queen sat alone at her husband Prince Philip's funeral.

Boris Johnson's former aide has apologized for the "anger and hurt" caused by a Downing Street party held for his departure from the government last year as a minister said he was "shocked" by the reports.

In new claims that put significantly more pressure on the prime minister, eyewitnesses told the Telegraph that Downing Street staff held two leaving parties on April 16, 2021, attended by around 30 people.

One of the events was held for James Slack, the prime minister's outgoing director of communications, who now serves as deputy editor-in-chief at British tabloid The Sun.

In a statement issued to the Press Association , Slack said: "I wish to apologize unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility."

This is the first time Slack has publicly acknowledged the event despite The Sun heavily reporting on the Downing Street scandals.

Insider has reached out to Slack and The Sun for comment.

Downing Street has not denied the allegations but told the Telegraph the prime minister was at his country residence when the events took place.

On Friday, Security minister Damian Hinds said he was "shocked" to read about reports of two further parties held at  Downing Street.

They are likely to be added to a growing list of allegations investigated by Sue Gray, who is conducting a wide-ranging inquiry into reports of multiple parties held at Downing Street and elsewhere.

"I was shocked to read it," Hinds told Sky News . "I have only just read it, it's just out in this morning's papers and we will have to see what comes out further in the investigation."

The timing of the alleged parties places even greater pressure on the prime minister, who earlier this week apologized for attending a different Downing Street drinks event.

Several Conservatives have called for the prime minister's resignation, including MP Andrew Bridgen, who submitted a letter of no-confidence in the prime minister on Thursday . In a tweet , he said: "I will always be grateful for what Boris has achieved and his legacy should be cemented now by a dignified exit from politics."

At one of the alleged parties in April, attendees drank excessive alcohol and danced in the basement of the building, the report said.

It was claimed that one person was sent to a nearby shop with a suitcase to be filled with bottles of wine.

One person reportedly broke a swing set belonging to Wilfred Johnson, the prime minister's son.

Prince Philip's funeral took place the next day at a chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen was photographed sitting alone in accordance with social distancing rules in place at the time.

Ruth Davidson, the Tory peer and former Scottish Conservatives leader, said : "Dozens of people in the basement with a DJ, dancing and a suitcase full of booze? I still can't conceive how anyone — anyone — thought any of this was OK. Especially when the rest of the country was doing their damndest to play by the rules, often at great personal cost."

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said she had "no words for the culture and behaviors" at Number 10.

Read the original article on Business Insider

The Independent

Boris Johnson agrees that ministers who ‘knowingly’ mislead Commons should quit, says No 10

Boris Johnson supports and abides by rules which state that a minister who knowingly misleads parliament should resign, Downing Street has said.The assurance comes soon after former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying to the Commons when he said he believed “implicitly” that a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 was a work event.Mr Cummings said he was willing to swear under oath that the PM knew it was drinks party. He claimed the PM gave the OK for the gathering to go ahead, after principal private secretary Martin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson determined to fight any no confidence vote and next election

Boris Johnson will fight any no confidence vote launched against him by his own MPs and expects to fight the next General Election, No 10 has said, after he was urged to resign by a Tory grandee and lost one of his newest MPs to Labour.The Prime Minister was told by former minister and senior Tory MP David Davis to “in the name of God, go” in the Commons on Wednesday, soon after Bury South MP Christian Wakeford – who was elected in 2019 with just a 402 majority – staged a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Vote of no confidence in Johnson ‘getting closer and closer’ – Douglas Ross

Rebel Tory MPs are getting “closer and closer” to the 54 letters needed to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said.He said the situation was a “rollercoaster ride” as some MPs were withdrawing their letters to the backbench 1922 Committee in response to party whips.Mr Ross spoke to the BBC a week after he called on Boris Johnson to resign amid the Downing Street parties scandal.A vote of no confidence can be triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs – which would mean 54 currently – write to the chairman...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: Boris Johnson clings on despite demand to ‘in the name of God, go’

Boris Johnson was battling on after a senior Tory demanded “in the name of God go” and a Conservative MP defected to Labour over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.Former Brexit secretary David Davis called for the Prime Minister’s resignation in a Commons intervention on Wednesday before later warning the party faces “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if they do not act swiftly to oust him.Minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford dramatically switched sides, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.But Mr Johnson was said to have been handed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘categorically’ denies garden party claims but does not rule out resigning

Boris Johnson has said he “categorically” was not warned that a garden party in No 10 at the height of lockdown would breach the Covid rules.Fighting for his political life, the prime minister was asked whether he could resign over the scandal, and replied: "We'll have to see what [the internal inquiry] says.”The PM’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings has said Mr Johnson dismissed his warnings that the “bring your own booze” event was against the law – a claim apparently corroborated by other sources.Six Tory MPs have already called for Mr Johnson to step down, with...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’ senior Tory tells PM amid partygate saga

Boris Johnson has been told by a former minister and senior Tory MP to “in the name of God go” as he lost one of his newest MPs in a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions began.Mr Johnson went into the Commons on Wednesday with his premiership on life support, as a group of Tories who won their seats in the 2019 election landslide appeared to have lost faith in their boss.But the anger levelled at the PM was not contained to just one wing of the Conservative Party, with former minister and Tory grandee David...
POLITICS
AFP

'In the name of God, go!' UK PM defies calls to quit

A defiant Boris Johnson vowed Wednesday to remain British premier and contest the next election as calls for his resignation snowballed and a former Brexit minister demanded he quit 'in the name of God'. Despite the dramatic defection of one Conservative MP to the opposition Labour party, Johnson insisted he would win any no-confidence vote called by his ruling Conservative party. Many in the Tory party and the country at large are furious at revelations that Downing Street staff were partying while the rest of the country was in strict lockdown against Covid. "You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing," Conservative grandee David Davis told his leader in the House of Commons on Wednesday. "In the name of God, go!"
POLITICS
