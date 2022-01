This article explores different types of clinical supervision and aims to provide answers to some main questions about this process of professional support. Clinical supervision is not a new phenomenon and has been used for many years across a variety of healthcare disciplines, including mental health and midwifery; however, clinicians are often confused about what it is and how it can be applied. When discussing the foundations of clinical supervision, there is a need to enhance, not replace, existing learning and teaching programmes, and quick fixes should not be considered a solution. This article aims to answer some of the main questions about clinical supervision and discuss the different formats it can take.

