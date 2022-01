PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County as the snow started to fall. The wintry weather wraps up for most by midday on Thursday, yet snow may persist at the Shore into the early afternoon hours. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely for much of the region with lower end totals expected for the Poconos and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO