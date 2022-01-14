ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Voices the 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Characters? Selena Gomez Leads Cast

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
"Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Here's who's in the cast of the fourth movie in the...

Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
energy941.com

Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne Took Their Friendship To The Next Level

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp) Rumors are flying about Selena Gomez’s new tattoo and that it matches one that friend, Cara Delevigne also...
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
lrmonline.com

Transylvania: Transformania Cast Addresses Fun Final Movie W/O Adam Sandler

The whole crew is back for the fourth and final animated movie Transylvania: Transformania. Although Adam Sandler and Kevin James are not part of the voice cast, Dracula and Frankenstein return with new voiceovers as the returning cast reassures that it captures the fun and essence of the previous films.
thatshelf.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: Third Sequel Delivers More of the Same Except Different

In the beginning, there was Hotel Transylvania—a 2012 all-ages animated action-comedy that made serious bank for Sony Animation and gave animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Dexter’s Laboratory) a big-screen franchise to call his own. Preteen audiences responded favourably to the goofball charms of its neutered Universal-inspired monsters at the centre of the series and its deliberately inoffensive pro-tolerance, pro-diversity message. The inevitable, aptly-titled sequel, Hotel Transylvania 2, followed three years later, as did a second sequel, Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation in 2018, along with a tangentially-related foray into comics, an animated series, shorts, and even video games. The fourth entry, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, arrives these many years later, bypassing theatrical and heading straight to Amazon Prime Video.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
thebrag.com

Selena Gomez looks back on the ‘really dangerous’ relationship she had with Instagram

Selena Gomez has always been upfront about limiting her social media usage, but is now beginning to shed light on why Instagram at one point was so difficult for her to use. In an interview with InStyle published on Thursday, the singer-songwriter spoke of her issues with anxiety and depression, which led to her using the popular social media platform for sharing other peoples’ stories after she struggled with the negative effects it had on her own mental health.
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Zendaya’s Latest Hair Transformation—We Barely Recognized Her!

Zendaya didn’t get the CFDA Fashion Icon award by playing it safe with her style – so it doesn’t surprise us to see that she has changed up her hair in a big way! Why wait until the new year to make big changes; are we right?! The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actress not only followed in the footsteps of Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa (to name just three in the ever-growing list) by going for the chop – although her shoulder-length cut is longer than the bobs the previous three ladies have gone for this year – but she also unveiled a bold new hair color too! Yes, Zendaya’s brunette locks are gone, as the actress is now living her best life as a redhead – and we are completely obsessed!
Variety

Hilary Duff Talks ‘How I Met Your Father’ and Why She’s Still Hopeful for a ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Hilary Duff‘s much-anticipated revival of “Lizzie McGuire” may have fallen apart a little more than a year ago, but all hope isn’t lost. “I don’t think it’s dead, and I don’t think it’s alive,” Duff tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “I think it’s just kind of sitting there.” Duff says the “Lizzie” conversations had been going on for about a decade. “I was like, ‘No, thank you,’” she recalls of first being approached. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Yup.’ There’s much love there.” But alas, the project was nixed...
TVLine

The White Lotus: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco Join Season 2

The White Lotus is quickly running out of rooms! Four additional actors — Oscar winner and Mythic Quest star F. Murray Abraham, among them — have boarded the upcoming second season of Mike White’s resort-set HBO dramedy as series regulars, TVLine has learned. Also newly cast in the anticipated follow-up: Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road). The quartet join the previously cast Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and, as TVLine first reported, Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge. Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic (Imperioli) and grandson Albie (DiMarco). Richardson, meanwhile, co-stars as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has yet to be confirmed (we’re hearing it’ll be somewhere in Europe). White will be back as EP/showrunner, writer and director. Additional EPs include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.
The Hollywood Reporter

How Hilary Duff (Eventually) Met Her Big Career Swing

Hilary Duff didn’t expect to be here. Nearly two decades after wrapping up her lead role in Lizzie McGuire, the Disney Channel series that ran for two seasons and helped make her a relatable presence for a generation of women, the star is back at the top of the call sheet of a TV project with Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. But although the show, premiering Jan. 18, carries plenty of fan excitement and behind-the-scenes pedigree, Duff makes it clear she initially had serious hesitations. Back in December 2020, she dealt with what was clearly a tough blow. At that...
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
