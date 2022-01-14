Football transfer rumours: Aubameyang to Juventus? Tielemans to Arsenal?

Youri Tielemans Photograph: Anna Gowthorpe/Rex/Shutterstock

Like news of illegal Downing Street “work events” held during lockdown, the transfer rumours keep coming thick and fast and much like Thursday, Manchester United figure prominently in Friday’s tell-all and are being linked with all manner of comings and goings.

Disaffected midfielder Donny van de Beek is waiting impatiently in the departures lounge, having been offered to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, while Paul Pogba continues to be linked with Paris Saint-Germain, whose manager Mauricio Pochettino could still go the other way. United have identified Napoli’s Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz as a potential replacement for Pogba, whose contract expires in June and future remains very much up in the air.

With their star turn Federico Chiesa out for the season after suffering an ACL injury in his side’s win over Roma last weekend, Juventus are eyeing up replacements in the form of United’s Anthony Martial or Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang . Already in the market for a new striker before Chiesa’s unfortunate collision with Chris Smalling, Juve have been forced to into an urgent rethink as far as their January transfer plans are concerned.

Having successfully signed Chris Wood from Burnley, Newcastle remain interested in bringing Todd Cantwell to St James’ Park from Norwich in a move that probably wouldn’t be viewed as weakening another relegation rival considering how little time the playmaker has spent on the pitch this season. Cantwell, who has also been linked with Leeds, is expected to be in Norwich’s squad for Saturday’s game against Everton after recovering from illness.

With their January trolley-dash continuing, Newcastle have also bid for Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos and have been warned they will have to pay the thick end of £40m to prise Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic away from Fiorentina.

Currently “winning” the January window after signing Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne , Aston Villa hope to consolidate by luring Yves Bissouma away from Brighton. Valued at £50m and also on the radar of Manchester United and Liverpool, the Mali midfielder is at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and has 18 months left on his contract with Brighton. However, his employers have hinted they might be tempted to cash in if they get a decent offer. “There are lots of ifs and buts,” said Graham Potter upon being asked about Bissouma’s future. “I’m confident. Yves is enjoying his football here but as I have said with the transfer window you never know.”

Following their impressive performance against Liverpool , Arsenal are giving the glad eye to Youri Tielemans and Gini Wijnaldum . In the final 18 months of his contract, Tielemans is unlikely to leave Leicester this month but Brendan Rodgers has revealed a summer exit could be on the cards. “For players it’s about ambition, the challenge and sometimes it’s about a different environment,” he said. “We have seen it before many times.”

In more heartwarming news for Leicester fans, their club is hell bent on making Ademola Lookman ’s loan move from RB Leipzig permanent.