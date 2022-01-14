ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: the man who pioneered rock’n’roll takes centre stage

By Hannah Verdier and Simon Wardell, Henry Wong, Jack Seale, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

The Big Beat: Fats Domino and the Birth of Rock’n’Roll

Sky Arts, 9pm

During his lifetime, Fats Domino not only sold millions of records but pioneered a new genre: rock’n’roll. With his signature mix of rolling piano playing and New Orleans sensibilities, he paved the way for artists from Elvis to the Beatles. Through electrifying vintage footage and interviews with the man himself, along with his collaborators, this documentary explores Domino’s life and legacy beyond his death in 2017. Henry Wong

American Masters: Mae West: Dirty Blonde

8.40pm, PBS America

A cracking biography of the woman who, until the censorious 1934 Production Code took away her best lines, was Hollywood’s biggest star. Critics and industry folk celebrate West’s signature vibe: independence and emotional strength, expressed via scorchingly rude innuendo, delivered in that irresistible Brooklyn drawl. Jack Seale

QI XL

9pm, BBC Two

The always lovely Sandi Toksvig returns with another extended episode (45 minutes, to be precise) of the long-running quiz show. Tonight, Alan Davies, Jimmy Carr, Chris McCausland and Jen Brister dissect funny facts on pretty much every subject under the sun. Hollie Richardson

A Discovery of Witches

9pm, Sky Max

As the final series of this somehow very middle-class fantasy saga gets into its rhythm, top vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) has a dilemma: he wants to rid his family of their bloodlust but that might mean going public. The relevant undead authorities are not keen. J S

One Night in …

10pm, Channel 4

Fantasies come true for Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, who are spending the night in the UK’s favourite attractions. For the last in the series it’s access-all-areas Legoland, where they’re joined by Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. From a Lego Eiffel Tower to driving the fire engines, it’s childlike fun all the way, topped off with a vegan feast. Hannah Verdier

The Graham Norton Show

10.35pm, BBC One

Joining the chatshow stalwart for some top-notch anecdote-sharing and self-promotion on tonight’s show are Ricky Gervais, Cate Blanchett and Ant and Dec. Plus, Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform live. HR

Film choices

Ripe for dramatic treatment ... Jonathan Pryce and Samantha Morton in Save the Cinema. Photograph: Fae Films/Sky UK

Save the Cinema (Sara Sugarman, 2022), 10.55am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere
A true story ripe for dramatic treatment, Sara Sugarman’s guileless drama follows the fight to save the Lyric in Carmarthen in the early 1990s. Hairdresser and youth theatre leader Liz Evans (a warm performance by Samantha Morton) rouses the opposition, including Jonathan Pryce’s retired teacher Mr Morgan, when the council plans to replace the cinema with a shopping centre. There’s light villainy in the shape of venal mayor Tom (Adeel Akhtar), a dash of Hollywood glamour and a gently reiterated message about the importance of community and local heritage. Simon Wardell

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (John Hughes, 1987), 9pm, Comedy Central
Who needs a straight man when you have talents such as Steve Martin and John Candy riffing off each other? In John Hughes’s superb comedy, the two are thrown together on a frantic, weather-impeded trip from New York to Chicago as they race to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Martin’s advertising executive Neal (superior, quick to anger) and Candy’s travelling salesman Del (genial, accident-prone) are the perfect odd couple in a film that bears comparisons to Midnight Run for its smartly plotted twists and characterful humour. SW

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen, 2021), Apple TV+
For his first film without collaborator/brother Ethan, Joel Coen has delivered a confident, stylish take on Shakespeare’s murderous Scottish play. Denzel Washington is a magnificently brooding Macbeth, while Frances McDormand embraces the dark side as his lady – a role she was born to play. Their regicidal plot is worked out across austere locations in crisp black-and-white imagery reminiscent of Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal. In an inventive touch, Kathryn Hunter plays all three “weird sisters” while eloquent support comes from Bertie Carvel as the doomed Banquo and Alex Hassell as an intriguingly shifty Ross. SW

Brad Kleinwachter
4d ago

It’s like this back in the day white radio station owners didn’t wanna play black music.Elvis loved the blues matter of fact they didn’t like the way Elvis Danced on the stage

Tv Tonight
The Independent

‘It’s like a fairground’: Inside the musical ride of the West End’s Moulin Rouge

When you walk into the auditorium at the Piccadilly Theatre, no standard stage setup greets you. Instead, there are neon concentric hearts, lavish velvet plumes, a windmill and brightly lit letters spelling out the words: “Moulin Rouge!” The audience has been transported to the legendary Parisian cabaret venue, to watch a tale of love, sex and consumption play out while “Lady Marmalade” blasts. There are no rose-tinted glasses needed here – everything is already so red, it makes your eyes hurt. That is, of course, apart from the garish blue elephant draping over the side of a royal box.As films...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Review: 'The King's Daughter' is truly a royal, watery mess

Once upon a time there was a film that didn't know what it was. A romantic comedy? Perhaps. A period drama? A fairy tale? A tween fantasy mixed with royal intrigue? No matter. Producers threw a lot of cash at the film and filled it with movie stars. That's why we now have “The King’s Daughter” and all the stars lived happily ever after, counting their money.January is often where bad films are stashed, but “The King’s Daughter” isn’t just bad, it’s a cloying, cliched mess that’s not worth even the slightest risk of contacting COVID-19 to see in...
MOVIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Tragedy of Hollywood’s Insufferable Smugness

In 2006, George Clooney won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor for his movie Syriana. He started his speech with an attempt at self-deprecating humor about his name becoming synonymous with winning an Oscar, playing the role of Batman, and winning People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He went on to praise Hollywood celebrities for leading the dialogue on the AIDS crisis and civil rights, and making Hattie McDaniel the first Black person to win an Oscar. He ended by expressing his pride in being as out of touch with the rest of the world as Hollywood celebrities are accused of being, because, he argued, that distance allowed Hollywood to achieve progress in areas where the world hadn't caught up.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has paid tribute following the death of his close friend, opera singer Maria Ewing. Maria, the former wife of late director Sir Peter Hall and the mother of actress and director Rebecca Hall, died aged 71 at her home in Detroit on Monday 10 January. Taking to Instagram, Dan shared a black-and-white photo of the talented soprano and wrote: "I will miss making you laugh. Rest in peace, Maria…"
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Liam Gallagher will bring rock 'n' roll to the 2022 BRIT Awards

Liam Gallagher is among the performers confirmed to perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards with Mastercard. The annual music awards ceremony returns to London's The O2 arena on February 8, and the former Oasis frontman, 'Say So' hitmaker and 'Bad Habits' singer are among the big names set to take to the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar’s Déjà Vu: Remakes Like ‘Dune’ and ‘CODA’ Spice Up Awards Race

When Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” screened for industry audiences in late November, Oscar pundits were rapturous but immediately worried: “It’s great, but could a remake win best picture?” The answer, of course, is yes. (Pundits like to either predict the Oscar outcome five months in advance or else predict dire scenarios, nothing in between.) This year, there are some terrific remakes. They include, alphabetically, “CODA,” “Cyrano,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story.” To my mind, all are as good as earlier versions and, in some cases, better. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is a remake of a documentary....
MOVIES
The Guardian

