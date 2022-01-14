ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

UN Chief: Millions of Afghans on ‘verge of death’

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations is warning that the world is in...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Experts: Taliban Steadily Erasing Afghan Women from Public Life

ISLAMABAD - A group of United Nations human rights experts Monday alleged Afghanistan's Islamist Taliban government was attempting to steadily erase women and girls from public life. Taliban leaders "are institutionalizing large scale and systematic gender-based discrimination and violence" against women, the experts said in a statement issued by the...
AFGHANISTAN
dallassun.com

UN provided food assistance to more than 9 million Afghans since Taliban takeover

New York [US], January 18 (ANI): The United Nations (UN) had scaled up food assistance in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in mid-August. On Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that UN humanitarians and partners have provided food assistance to more than 9 million Afghans, reported Xinhua.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rights of Afghan women, girls 'under attack', says UN

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has raised concerns over the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that "Afghan women are deprived of basic rights."The UN office said: "The fundamental rights of Afghan women and girls are under attack. They need the UN's support and solidarity now more than ever."The humanitarian organizations must aim to scale up assistance to women and girls by providing food, healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities and protection services.
EDUCATION
dallassun.com

UN Chief: Race Against Time to Save Afghan Economy

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday the United Nations is "in a race against time" to prevent millions of Afghans from falling deeper into a severe economic and humanitarian crisis. "Livelihoods across the country have been lost. More than half the population of Afghanistan now depends on life-saving assistance," Guterres told...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#The United Nations#Un#U N
Marietta Daily Journal

UN chief: Afghanistan needs access to frozen funds

UNITED NATIONS — Afghanistan must be given access to frozen funds in the face of a severe humanitarian crisis following the takeover of power by the hardline Islamist Taliban, the U.N. said on Thursday. "The function of Afghanistan's Central Bank must be preserved and assisted, and a path identified...
AFGHANISTAN
abc17news.com

UN seeks $5B to aid millions of Afghans as country struggles

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has launched its biggest ever appeal — for over $5 billion to help 22 million Afghans whose country is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse as well as 5.7 million Afghan refugees in five neighboring countries. The U.N. said Tuesday that the appeal will be followed by a pledging conference in mid-March. The U.N. humanitarian chief has warned that Afghanistan’s economic collapse “is happening before our eyes” and is urging the international community to take action to stop “the freefall” before it leads to more deaths. He says donor nations need to support basic services including education, hospitals, electricity and paying civil servants.
WORLD
The Independent

UN: Afghan quake death toll reaches 26, including children

The United Nations on Tuesday raised the death toll from twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan the day before to 26, saying three villages of around 800 houses were flattened by the temblors.At least four people were injured and the dead included women and children, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Villagers in the area were still searching on Tuesday for their family members and removing items stuck under the mud.According to the U.N. statement, hundreds of mud-brick houses that were destroyed were already vulnerable due to heavy heavy rains in the country. Many survivors...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
UN News Centre

UN chief: ‘Global solidarity is missing in action’

Addressing the virtual World Economic Forum, on Monday, the United Nations’ Secretary-General, António Guterres, told world and business leaders that “global solidarity is missing in action”. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the second year in a row, the Forum scrapped its annual meeting in Davos,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
WORLD
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy