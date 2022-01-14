ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Richemont Recruits Seasoned Executive for AZ Factory

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Compagnie Financière Richemont has recruited a seasoned executive for its fledgling AZ Factory business.

WWD has learned that Mauro Grimaldi, most recently chief executive officer of Printemps International, has been named strategic adviser to Philippe Fortunato, CEO of Fashion & Accessories Maisons at Richemont.

More from WWD

It is understood that Grimaldi will focus primarily on the operational management of AZ Factory to accompany its future development.

Grimaldi’s appointment comes a few days after Laurent Malecaze, the inaugural CEO at AZ Factory, a joint venture between Richemeont and the designer Alber Elbaz , was named the new CEO at Richemont’s Dunhill.

A start-/up, AZ Factory unveiled its first fashions , centered around smart fabrics, one year ago, alongside a new business model hinged on projects rather than collections, and with storytelling, problem-solving and entertainment embedded in design, distribution and communications.

Following Elbaz’s death from COVID-19 last April , the brand focused mainly on a massive tribute show featuring guest designers that was unveiled last October during Paris Fashion Week.

That “Love Brings Love” runway experience is being transformed into an exhibition running from March 5 to July 10 at the Palais Galliera fashion museum in Paris, but the brand has yet to articulate its go-forward strategy without its charismatic founder.

AZ Factory has remained active, dressing celebrities including Lily Collins, Simone Ashley and Alicia Keys in recent weeks. It has also been promoting its Pointy Sneaks — sneakers with sharp, pump-like toes — and squishy Hugging bags on its Instagram feed.

A well-rounded luxury executive, Grimaldi joined Printemps in February 2020 to spearhead its international expansion.

Prior to joining Printemps, Grimaldi was CEO of Pucci, owned by luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, from September 2015 to January 2019. Before that, he was vice president of Elie Saab in charge of sales, marketing, licenses and communication, and West/Central Europe director at Salvatore Ferragamo.

A graduate of Milan’s Bocconi University, his work experience also includes stints as retail and wholesale director — EMEA at Valentino, retail manager France at Tod’s, and wholesale and retail development manager at Dolce & Gabbana.

Richemont’s stable of fashion and accessories firms also includes Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey and Serapian.

SEE ALSO:

Alber Elbaz Pivots to Tech, Fashion Entertainment

Philippe Fortunato to Join Richemont’s Senior Executive Committee

All the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber Elbaz

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EBay: Experts Predict Sneaker Customization, Expanded Sizing in Near Future

Click here to read the full article. What will the future of sneakers look like? EBay recently sat with experts who weighed in on how the next few years could look for sneakers, and most expect past styles to reemerge. Sneaker collector Anthony Levine said that trends are cyclical and noted the dad shoe hearkening to ’90s sneaker styles. He expects the prevailing 1990s and 2000s trends to remain, but make way for styles from the 2010s to return.More from WWDBackstage at Courrèges Men's Fall 2022Juun.J Men's Fall 2022Isabel Marant Men's Fall 2022 Sneakers in the late 2000s and early 2010s...
APPAREL
WWD

Hatmaker Nick Fouquet Launches Inaugural Apparel Collection

Click here to read the full article. Nick Fouquet has been dabbling with categories outside of headwear for several years, first expanding into accessories and a couple of one-off apparel pieces, and then partnering with Italian designer Federico Curradi on men’s and women’s wear last year. But now the Los Angeles-based milliner to the stars, who split his time growing up between the South of France and Florida, has jumped headlong into the category, launching his first stand-alone ready-to-wear collection. “Ready-to-wear is a natural extension for me and I am thrilled to see all of those ideas brought to life, crystalizing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Burberry Shares Climb as Company Confirms Early Arrival of New CEO

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Burberry shares were up Thursday following the brand’s positive third quarter update earlier in the week, and confirmation that the new chief executive officer, Jonathan Akeroyd, would arrive two weeks ahead of schedule, in mid-March. Shares rose 2.4 percent to 19.12 pounds in late-day trading, outpacing the FTSE 100 index on the London Stock Exchange, which was broadly flat.More from WWDInside Burberry's Party in Paris to Celebrate Anne ImhofFront row at Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022Exclusive Pictures from the Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022 The company said Akeroyd has agreed to start...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Saks.com Teams Up With Karla Welch’s Wishi to Launch Personal Styling Service

Saks.com is rethinking its personal stylist and shopping service. The new service, called Saks Stylist, is complimentary to all Saks Fifth Avenue customers and was created in partnership with Wishi, a software company co-founded by Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, which combines proprietary technology and real-life styling expertise. So how does it work? According to Saks, customers take a short quiz on saks.com, providing details about their personal style and shopping needs. Based on this information, the customer is matched with a personal stylist, who will reply with curated recommendations within 24 hours. Customers may provide feedback to their stylist who can then...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Alber Elbaz
Person
Elie Saab
WWD

Act N.1 Enters Men’s Wear Arena With Fall 2022 Capsule

Click here to read the full article. MEN IN SILKS: Up-and-coming designer brand Act N.1 is dipping its toes into men’s wear via a charming collection of silky shirts. Founded by Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin in 2016, the brand has been a fixture of Milan women’s fashion week in recent seasons, garnering good critiques and spurring interest among buyers for its gender-fluid aesthetic and dramatic use of tulle snaking over sartorial pantsuits, trenchcoats and evening gowns.More from WWDPhilosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2022Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022 For their first gig in men’s wear, the duo was inspired by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs Promotes Exec to EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Forever 21 Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 19, 2022: Adam Michaels has been promoted from SVP and chief digital officer at Crocs to EVP and chief digital officer. The executive joined Crocs in 2013 and has focused on the company’s digital commerce growth, which is an area of focus for the fast-growing footwear brand. Crocs is leaning into its digital business with a goal to have 50% of total revenues be derived from digital channels by the end...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Virgil Abloh’s Coveted Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s Will Be Auctioned to Raise Money for Scholarships

Last July, Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, launched the “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. The incentive—created to foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry—provides Black students, African-American students or students of African descent with college scholarships and more. The designer was organizing a charity auction that supported the cause and it’s going ahead soon. Louis Vuitton announced it’s collaborating with Sotheby’s to auction 200 special-edition pairs of Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers by the designer from January 26 to February 8. Made of calf leather, the kicks were originally created for the brand’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Emerging talents in spotlight at hybrid Paris Fashion Week

A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season, as French government restrictions have seen many relegated to an online-only presence.Those brands which chose to maintain physical shows — like AMI on Wednesday — may not end up regretting it, benefiting as they seem to be from a relative boost in coverage. As ever, the start of collections principally showcase emerging talents, before the week leads to industry big hitters such as Dior Louis Vuitton and Hermes.Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2022 shows. CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRETasteful and deceptively simple designs...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Az Factory#Printemps International#The People We Lost#Dunhill#Palais Galliera#Instagram
WWD

L’Officiel Sold to Hong Kong-Based AMTD International

Click here to read the full article. Hong Kong-based financial services company AMTD International has acquired French magazine publisher L’Officiel from the Jalou family for an undisclosed sum. As part of the deal, Benjamin Eymère will continue to serve as chief executive officer of L’Officiel and has also been appointed as chief metaverse officer of AMTD, a new role where he will be responsible for driving AMTD’s innovation in the metaverse space.More from WWDCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover CampaignInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent Network Christopher Brown, founder of Global Emerging Markets, an investment firm that has...
BUSINESS
WWD

Desmond & Dempsey Launches Lavender Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. As the Omicron variant makes its rounds and winter’s bitter chill worsens, many are finding themselves in their homes once again left to ponder what to wear. Enter the lavender collection by British purveyor of luxury sleepwear Desmond & Dempsey. The lineup features classic silhouettes for both men and women reimagined exclusively in the pastel hue that is undergoing somewhat of a renaissance. The idea for the collection struck the Desmond & Dempsey team last spring when one employee stepped into the brand’s London office wearing a pale purple sweater. By serendipity, the launch coincides with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

D-to-c Jeweler Aurate Launches Into Love and Engagement Category

Direct-to-consumer jeweler Aurate is heeding calls from fans by jumping into the love and engagement category. Following what cofounders Bouchra Ezzahraoui and Sophie Kahn said were endless requests for ceremonial jewelry, the company has launched “Modern Love” — a line of 20 customizable love and engagement rings as well as a bespoke design service.
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beautycounter Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. Beautycounter is supercharging its C-suite. Industry veteran Marc Rey has been named chief executive officer of the Santa Monica, Calif.-based clean beauty brand as founder Gregg Renfrew moves into the role of executive chair and chief brand officer.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection Together, the two will focus on growing the brand, which was acquired by private equity giant Carlyle Group in 2021 in a $1 billion deal, with a possible road to a future initial public offering. A pioneer in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
WWD

Yoox Introduces Marketplace Format

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Yoox is taking a major step into a new hybrid model by introducing its first marketplace today. While historically a mainly wholesale e-tailer, the new course at Yoox will “enhance the customer experience, allowing instant access to a wider product assortment including over 700 brands and 150,000 new items across jewelry, ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear,” Valentina Visconti Prasca, managing director at Yoox, told WWD in an exclusive interview. “The launch of the marketplace underscores our commitment to our customers. We are continuously evolving our offer and creating a unique shopping experience across fashion,...
RETAIL
WWD

Walgreens Looks Into Selling Boots, CEO Confirms

Click here to read the full article. The alliance between Walgreens and Boots may soon be no longer. On Tuesday, Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive officer Rosalind Brewer confirmed that the group is “exploring strategic options” for the Boots business, which operates a chain of drugstores in the U.K.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series The possibility of a sale comes as Walgreens looks to ramp up its health care business in the U.S., Brewer said during a presentation at the JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference. “We have initiated...
BUSINESS
WWD

Nice Footwear Acquires Premium Handbag Manufacturer

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Nice Footwear is growing beyond just shoes. The Italian shoemaker, which went public last November on the Euronext Growth Milan, the segment of the Milan Bourse dedicated to small and medium-sized companies, said Wednesday that it has acquired an 80 percent stake in Emmegi Srl, a Padua, Italy-based manufacturer of women’s handbags positioned in the premium segment, for 480,000 euros.More from WWDY/Project Men's Fall 2022Y/Project Men's Fall 2022Solid Homme Men's Fall 2022 Nice Footwear described the acquisition as a further step to dip its toes into luxury following the takeover last July of Favaro Manifattura...
BUSINESS
WWD

Yu Prize 2022 Edition Semifinalists Revealed

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Chinese entrepreneur and socialite Wendy Yu’s passion project Yu Prize, a design competition that awards China’s young creative fashion talent, has revealed the 20 Chinese designers shortlisted for the second edition. The semifinalists are Ala Tianan by Tianan Ding; Alienant by Yuchen Han; Bad Binch Tongtong by Terrence Zhou; Chan Chit Lo; Cheng Cheng, Didu; Highlight by Chichin Wu and Minho He; Keh Forme by Wei Ge and Aoyu Zhang; Louis Shengtao Chen; Markgong; Marrknull by Mark Wang and Tim Shi; Nosense Official by Shi Chang; Ponder.er by Alex Po and Derek...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Richemont’s Q3 Revenue Soars Due to an Engaged Local Clientele

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — A forward-looking strategy to cultivate the local clientele in top markets has paid handsome dividends at Compagnie Financière Richemont, which saw sales rocket in the fiscal third quarter, in Europe and America in particular. It wasn’t COVID-19 that spurred Richemont to pay extra attention to the locals, but rather Richemont’s leadership that insisted the luxury giant become less dependent on international tourism, and cultivate a broader audience with new products, a wider range of prices, and a mix of online and in-store sales and events.More from WWDA Look Back at Alber Elbaz in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton CEO Talks Final Virgil Abloh Collection, Succession Plans

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — To say that Virgil Abloh left big shoes to fill might be the understatement of the year. Louis Vuitton plans to pay tribute to its late artistic director of men’s wear with two shows in Paris on Thursday that will encapsulate his philosophy for the brand, from his game-changing debut in June 2018 to his show in Miami in late November, which unexpectedly turned into a memorial following Abloh’s sudden death at the age of 41.More from WWDSulvam Men's Fall 2022Ouest Paris Men's Fall 2022Winnie Men's Fall 2022 “There is a circular aspect...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tapestry Unveils Regenerative Leather Goals and Coach’s (Re)Loved Apprenticeship

Click here to read the full article. Tapestry and its brand Coach announced new sustainability efforts aligned with leather legacy. The first is an expansion of Coach’s (Re)Loved program, launching an apprenticeship tied to remaking, upcrafting and redesigning used bags.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyInside Moynat's Workshop in ParisThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018 Applications for the yearlong (Re)Loved apprenticeship are available online at Tapestry careers and are open to all skill levels. The program begins in June, after which participants may score a job working and reworking Coach bags. (Re)Loved launched in April 2021 with a suite of fast-selling reimagined...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

New Bally Creative Director Plans to Bring an L.A. View of Switzerland to the Brand

Click here to read the full article. “My grandfather loved the white Bally loafer, which is why I even made a white loafer to begin with, which is insane,” said Bally’s newly appointed creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, a Filipino immigrant who grew up in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley and without any formal training became a fashion go-to for celebrities and athletes such as Kyle Kuzma, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z. Villaseñor (who has also been known to rock a white loafer) is set to meet the full Bally team for the first time this weekend, when he’ll travel to the brand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy