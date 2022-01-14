TEASED: This Is Fisker's Top-Secret Electric Supercar

The Tesla Cybertruck. Whether we're talking about its proposed capabilities, its launch date, its styling, or just about anything to do with the electric pickup, bringing the vehicle up in conversation tends to elicit a strong response. On the one hand, you have the obsessive fanboys who will defend it with their dying breath, and on the other, you have those who can only talk about its endless delays, numerous questionable design choices, and controversial features. Whatever your position on the Cybertruck, your opinion is probably a strong one, but how would you feel about a smaller Cybertruck? Well, according to a report from industry analyst Trip Chowdhry, that very thing could be on the cards.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO