ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

TEASED: This Is Fisker's Top-Secret Electric Supercar

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fisker is hard at work getting ready to start production of its Ocean electric SUV later this year, a car that even the Pope will soon call his own. The Tesla Model Y rival made its debut at the LA Auto Show in November, and not only is it a sleekly...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race Special: Ford Explorer Interceptor Vs. Tesla Model Y

Police cars in films always seem incredibly fast, able to keep up with muscle cars and supercars no matter how extreme the car chase. In real life, however, these cruisers couldn't hold a candle to most of the latest performance offerings out there, but as the saying goes, no car is faster than the radio. Cops use radio communications and other strategies including the use of helicopters to apprehend criminals, so a real-life chase is rarely a straight-up race between the boys in blue and the bad guys. But what if it was? The below video shows a Ford Explorer Interceptor taking on a Tesla Model Y, but we're pretty sure you can guess the result already.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Fisker's World-First Digital Radar Has Got Your Back

There is a bit of excitement in the air for the upcoming Fisker Ocean, even though it'll be entering into a rather competitive market of electrified SUVs. To add some appeal to this product, the niche tech-minded manufacturer has now detailed its Digital Radar system that it's calling a world-first.
CARS
techeblog.com

Watch Out Tesla Roadster, the Electric 1073HP Subaru STI E-RA Concept Supercar is Here

Revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, which runs from January 14-16 at the Makuhari Messe convention center, Subaru’s STI E-RA Concept is an electric supercar that’s not only ready to take on the second-generation Tesla Rodaster, but Germany’s Nurburgring as well. Why? It’s powered by four in-wheel electric motors from Yamaha that generate approximately 1,072 hp combined, paired with a 60-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and a four-wheel torque vectoring system. Read more for an in-depth video overview and additional information.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Suv#Supercar#Vehicles#Ev
MotorAuthority

2024 VW ID.Buzz teased: Electric Bus debuts March 9

Volkswagen has once again teased the production version of the ID.Buzz concept first shown in 2017. Now the electric VW Bus has a date with destiny. On Monday, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess announced on Twitter that Volkswagen will unveil the electric van on March 9, 2022. The vehicle, whose name...
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

A First Take On Fisker

Fisker Inc. is an asset-light electric vehicle (EV) developer employing contract manufacturers to reduce time to market and costs, which will be passed on to the customer. "The most annoying pain is perceived when a man is living without a purpose.”― Amit Kalantri. Today, we take an in-depth...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Why The New BMW i7 Will Be The First Proper Luxury Electric Sedan

The upcoming BMW i7 will soon be launched as the Bavarian brand's flagship all-electric sedan but unlike the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi E-Tron GT, this model won't have its own unique platform. Instead, it will share a platform with the G70 generation 7 Series. BMW board member for Development Frank Weber explains that this decision was made because it was the only way it could create an EV without any packaging compromises.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Joke Continues As Tesla Cybertruck Delayed Again

Production of the highly-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed yet again; the electric pickup truck is now slated for initial production in early 2023. This is according to a source familiar with the matter. First unveiled in 2019, Tesla promised a competitive starting price of $39,900 for the rear-driven, single...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

Saleen Anounces Electric Supercar While Looking For Investors

Saleen published a video on their official Facebook page announcing “new and exciting visionary products, including an electric supercar” in a quest to attract investors. According to the video, “big things are happening at Saleen”, although the only cars we get to see are the Saleen S1 that was unveiled back in 2017, along with a trio of tuned Mustangs. A link below is sending us to a landing page on Saleen’s website that has a prospective investor form.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Subaru's Electric Supercar Concept Is More Important Than You Think

The 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon played host to an array of incredible machines, from quirky concepts to production-ready models. Many companies and carmakers were present, all with the intention of wowing attendees. Subaru was no exception, with its ultra-futuristic STI E-RA Concept taking pride of place. But why is Subaru,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Will Soon Make Its Own EV Powertrains

The recently revealed Mercedes-Benz EQXX concept gave the world a glimpse into the Stuttgart-based brand's hopes for the future of electric mobility. With a claimed range of more than 625 miles on a single charge, it's certainly promising. The streamlined shape - the EQXX has a drag coefficient of just...
CARS
Motor1.com

Saleen Electric Supercar Announced Among Other 'Visionary Products'

News from Saleen are few and far between, so we were taken by surprise by an announcement made this week. Apparently, "big things are happening," including the promise of an "explosive growth cycle." The company is using some big words to describe its agenda by saying "new and exciting visionary products" are currently in the works.
CARS
motor1.com

VW teases ID Buzz reborn electric Transporter, says coming soon

When Volkswagen first started pushing hard with its vast plans and announcements about an EV future, we were enamoured with the potential for an updated, fully electric version of the brand's iconic Transporter. VW teased the ID Buzz electric van early on, and even provided several images of the concept, shown above.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cybertruck's Baby Brother Coming In A Few Weeks

The Tesla Cybertruck. Whether we're talking about its proposed capabilities, its launch date, its styling, or just about anything to do with the electric pickup, bringing the vehicle up in conversation tends to elicit a strong response. On the one hand, you have the obsessive fanboys who will defend it with their dying breath, and on the other, you have those who can only talk about its endless delays, numerous questionable design choices, and controversial features. Whatever your position on the Cybertruck, your opinion is probably a strong one, but how would you feel about a smaller Cybertruck? Well, according to a report from industry analyst Trip Chowdhry, that very thing could be on the cards.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Electric Drag Race: Tesla Model S Plaid Vs. Harley Davidson LiveWire

The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the quickest production cars ever made, falling short only of the astonishing Rimac Nevera. The electric super sedan's explosive launch and breathtaking acceleration have been compared to those of numerous other performance powerhouses, but as yet, we haven't seen the Plaid take on an electric motorcycle. Fortunately for one YouTuber who documents various races in his Tesla, such an opportunity arose when Harley-Davidson's all-electric LiveWire bike was at a recent event. To even the odds slightly, the Tesla driver gives the Harley rider the hit and only leaves the line when the full length of the electric bike has passed the front of his Model S.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Jet-Powered Tesla Destroy A Plaid Model S

Forgetting the Plaid for a moment, the base derivative of the Tesla Model S is a bewilderingly quick vehicle. 3.1 seconds to 60 mph is nothing to scoff at. If that's still too demure for you, the aforementioned Plaid can rocket to 60 mph in less than two seconds, making it one of the fastest accelerating cars in the world.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy