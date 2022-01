The ExoMars rover is one step closer to landing on the red planet following a rehearsal of what happens after it touches down.The exercise involved simulating the UK-built Rosalind Franklin rover driving off its landing platform once it touches down on Mars.After the nerve-wracking descent to the surface of the planet, the rover will leave the landing platform in a carefully choreographed move and drive onto Martian soil for the first time.All of its instruments are ready for flight, with some minor tuning left to complete this month, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.The rover is ready, and together with...

