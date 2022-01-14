ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 14 fishing report from Byron Stout

By Byron Stout
 7 days ago

Thursday and Sunday cold fronts expected to drop temperatures into the 40-degree range will bring big changes to the fishing picture. Not all bad.

The water temperature and clarity both will go down as frontal winds blow through, but that can be good for sheepshead fishing. The pole-striped porgies don’t mind the cold, nor the turbidity, due to noses that could sniff out a shrimp packed in Jello.

Snook don’t like the cold, so they pack into cold weather refuges like canals and deep creeks, where they’ll be looking for something with cold-fighting calories.

Bass should huddle under dark mats — ideal flipping cover — during cloudless, post-frontal skies. And crappie anglers have been begging for cooler weather to send the specks into shoreline spawning areas.

Offshore anglers also may have fair conditions for Saturday, with southeast winds around five knots becoming south around 10 knots in the afternoon, according to NOAA Weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NZR8_0dlY2ovq00
Char Mercer’s grandsons, Lochlan and Landry, couldn’t have been happier with the mangrove snapper she caught just inside Wiggins Pass on a live shrimp.

BONITA SPRINGS: Rick Mercer sent in this shot of his wife, Char, with their grandsons, Lochlan and Landry, and a keeper snapper that couldn’t keep its mouth shut when it spotted her shrimp.

ESTERO BAY: Get Hooked Charters Capt. Matt DeAngelis advises sheepshead and spotted seatrout will be the go-to targets this week in Estero Bay. He and his brother Vincent, from Illinois, wrangled eight sheepshead in Big Carlos Pass last Thursday. Trout may be a little harder to find on the grass flats, after some head for less volatile changes in water temperatures offshore, at the MAY Reef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SXs5_0dlY2ovq00
This snook was just one of the 30 inches-plus linesides St. James City Capt. George Grosselfinger caught on five straight days, ending Tuesday, at the MacKeever Keys in southern Pine Island Sound.

PINE ISLAND: Capt. George “Artificials Only” Grosselfinger reports great snook action around the MacKeever Keys in Pine Island Sound, where he caught some big girls every day, from Friday through Tuesday. At first, the snook wanted only jigs, and that changed to topwater lures after a couple of days. On Wednesday, changes in the tides and wind direction turned off the bigger snook, but topwaters still produced four small snook and a redfish along shorelines, and a couple of trout over 20 inches on flats just south of the MacKeevers.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR: King Fisher bay boat guides report good numbers and nice sizes of trout biting on shrimp dangled under popping corks on upper east side flats. Just outside the eastern bar they also have released bonnethead sharks and a couple of undersize cobia. And farther west, at the Charlotte Harbor Reef, the past week produced three more undersize cobia, sheepshead averaging 2 to 3 pounds, and a steady bite on small mangrove snapper.

Fish of the week from the harbor came from near the U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River, where Dick’s Sporting Goods customer Joey Guidice caught a 34-inch snook while casting a pearl swimbait on a weedless hook.

MANASOTA KEY: Ken Taylor, Lodge Lead for Dick’s Sporting Goods in North Port, sent in a shot of associate Jensen DesGuin with a nice jack caught casting a new Yo-zuri lure from the beach. Taylor, an avid surf caster himself, sent in shots of the chameleonesque lure that varied from green to magenta, depending on the lighting conditions.

OFFSHORE: Fishbuster Charters Capt. Dave Hanson reports two offshore trips that varied significantly. Last Wednesday Patrick and Mike Connealy wanted to try for red grouper, the season for which opened Jan. 1. They fished spots from 30 to 35 miles west of New Pass, catching and releasing more than 40, all short of the 20-inch minimum by as little as 1/4-inch. They also released a gag grouper, the season for which closed on Jan. 1, while taking four mangrove snapper, two-lane snapper, a porgy, and two dozen grunts for the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPJxc_0dlY2ovq00
Dave Larkin’s 16-inch lane was a jumbo–catch of the day on last Thursday’s Fishbuster Charter.

The next day, Ed Ray, Dave Larkin, Bill Reeves, and their friend, Mark, fished 28 miles west of New Pass and got into a great lane snapper bite, boxing 39 keepers and eight grunts, while releasing 29 short red grouper.

Three offshore King Fisher trips to depths around 65 feet out of Boca Grande Pass were basic rinse-and-repeat bottom fishing trips good for a mess of lane snapper, some grunts and porgies, the occasional mangrove snapper to 3 pounds, and one or two keeper red grouper.

FRESHWATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: A South Florida Elite Team Series bass club tournament Sunday on the Immokalee lake produced unexpectedly excellent catches, given the few recent reports of mostly lackluster bass action. The top three big bass weighed 6.72, 6.54, and 6.20 pounds, with big bass winners Ron and Terry turning in a five-fish limit totaling 20.81 pounds. Fourteen boats competed.

Lake Trafford Marina also reports crappie starting to bite, if not yet in limit numbers. South Bend Charters Capt. Cody McClelland’s two anglers combined for 20 specks on minnows Wednesday. Anglers fishing from the Ann Olesky Park Pier also have been catching a few crappie at night.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Bo White reports big female bass have moved onto outside lines of vegetation along the north shore, from Horse Island to the Indian Prairie Canal, where they’ve been biting well on Christmas color six-inch speed worms rigged Texas-style. And on wild shiners, of course.

Crappie action has been slow, thought to be due to exceptionally warm weather. The weather, at least, will definitely change by early next week.

PIC OF THE WEEK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBydn_0dlY2ovq00
Mary White’s “day date” with her husband, Capt. Bo White of Roland Martin’s Marina & Resort, couldn’t have gone much better.

The daybreak bite on wild shiners has been as good as it gets on the Big O.

FISH TIP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoZqh_0dlY2ovq00
There wasn’t any doubt about what’s for dinner after Vincent DeAngelis, of Illinois, and his brother Capt. Matt DeAngelis, caught eight keeper sheepshead last Thursday at Big Carlos Pass.

The sheepshead bite should build to greatness as cold weather and the full moon converge on Monday. Sheepshead congregate around structures like bridge pilings, oyster bars, and artificial reefs, with spawning aggregations peaking from January through March. Cold weather perks up sheepie appetites as they prowl the bottom, following their noses to the next meal. So be sure to break the tail off a shrimp, or simply break big shrimp in half.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: Charlotte Harbor Reef for sheepshead, snapper, trout, and maybe a cobia.

No. 2: Pine Island and Cape Coral canals for snook-seeking cold weather refuges.

No. 3: Offshore hard bottom areas in depths over 50 feet for lane snapper and maybe a keeper red grouper.

No. 4: Hendry Creek oyster bars for sheepshead.

No. 5: Lake Trafford for bass thru Saturday, and crappie thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082cuW_0dlY2ovq00

Lake Okeechobee

No. 1: Horse Island to Indian Prairie Canal for bass, ’til Sunday.

No. 2: Southern vegetation lines after Sunday’s front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34S4qo_0dlY2ovq00

Comments / 0

