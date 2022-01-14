ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYW Medical Report: Obesity can lead to a little-known liver disease

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It isn’t talked about very often, but obesity can lead to liver problems.

It’s called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and it is the most common form of liver disease in the United States. It affects up to 30% of adults, but very few know about it.

Most people know that alcohol abuse can damage the liver, but overeating?

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease typically does not have symptoms. The good news is that with weight loss and exercise, important strides can be made to slow down the chances of damage. Even better news: Only about one in 20 people with this condition progress to having damaged liver cells.

Blood tests measuring liver enzymes can help make the diagnosis as well as ultrasound of the abdomen. People with Type 2 diabetes are at greater risk.

