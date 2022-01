Italy is still open to British travellers, but the rules for entry have changed several times - not to mention the Covid-related guidance once in the country.Like many nations, including Austria and Germany, Italy has embraced the use of vaccine passports - in Italy this is called a “super green pass”, but essentially amounts to a QR code proving that you’ve had at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.On top of which, Italy still splits its 20 regions into colour-coded zones - red, orange, yellow and white - depending on how high the risk of Covid infection is at...

