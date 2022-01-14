We Miss You, Students

Schools that want to keep face mask requirements in classrooms after rules were scrapped in England this week will have to be personally approved by the education secretary.Nadhim Zahawi told regional health chiefs that they would need to consult him on any plans to go against new national guidance that masks are no longer necessary in schools.Dozens of headteachers around the country have told parents that their schools will continue to ask pupils to wear masks in class and in communal areas despite the national mandate being lifted on Thursday.Schools North East (SNE), an education network in northeast England, said...

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO