The arrival of Jade Carey has launched a new era for an Oregon State gymnastics program which already boasts a proud history. Carey, who won the gold medal in the floor routine last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, won the all-around competition on Saturday in her first meet as a member of the Oregon State program. The energy and enthusiasm shown by Carey and her teammates energized the crowd at Gill Coliseum and created enormous interest in the upcoming home meet with UCLA and UC Davis.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO