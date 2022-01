COP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO