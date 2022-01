Some Anti-vaxxers will do anything to avoid taking the coronavirus vaccine, including, reportedly, drinking their own urine. The Daily Beast reports that a prominent figure in the anti-Covid-19 community, Christopher Key – who calls himself the "Vaccine Police" – is now telling his followers to drink their own urine in order to cure themselves of Covid-19. As the highly transmissible Omicron variant tears through the country, it has largely been the unvaccinated who have become serious ill and who are filling hospital beds and dying on ventilators. For the vaccinated, a bout with Omicron, while unpleasant, is often mild...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO