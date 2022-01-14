Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for holy dip, defying COVID-19 surge
investing.com
7 days ago
PRAYAGRAJ, India (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers gathered on the banks of India's Ganges river on Friday for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past month. Hindus believe a bathe in the holy river on the Jan. 14 Makarsankranti festival washes...
Drones sprayed holy water from the Ganges on thousands of Hindu pilgrims on Friday to reduce crowding during a massive festival being held despite soaring Covid cases in India. "Holy water from the river Ganges was sprayed from drones on pilgrims... to prevent crowding," he said.
KOLKATA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nearly one million Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday and Saturday for a holy bathe despite galloping COVID-19 infections across the country, an official told Reuters on Tuesday. India reported 168,063 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday,...
New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Singapore Immigration Department has raised concerns with the Indian Airlines that they are violating the protocol made for COVID-19 and sending its crew members for international flights without completing 14 days of mandatory home isolation. "Recently the Immigration Authority of Singapore raised concerns to...
Orange County officials are trying to keep up with the demand for COVID-19 testing kits as cases continue to surge. Officials say they distributed 20,000 kits on Thursday. The demand for the kits has people waiting for hours in their cars hoping to receive one. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus...
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, said this week that we are still in the first of five stages of the pandemic, and he cautioned against thinking we are further along than we actually are.
Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia, officials said Thursday. The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police spokesman Moses Carter told The Associated Press.One person has been arrested, he said. The Rev. Abraham Kromah who was holding the ceremony and who runs a church in the New Georgia township of Monrovia was also brought in for questioning about the incident, police said.The bodies have been taken to the morgue of Redemption Hospital, close to where the incident occurred in a beach area called New Kru Town.Street gangs have become an increasing problem in Monrovia and other Liberian cities in recent years, according to residents.President George Weah was expected to visit the scene Thursday, according to Liberian media reports.
Ang Li reported his girlfriend Amanda Zhao missing to the police on October 9th, 2002. What he failed to tell them was that he took her life, leaving her in a suitcase to be discovered by hikers in Mission, British Columbia.
A Pakistan pilot refused to complete a journey because his shift ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.A plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The PIA pilot, however, had to make an emergency landing shortly after take off at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport due to bad weather conditions.The pilot then refused to fly, saying his shift hours had ended, according to The Express Tribune.The sudden turn of events led to brief chaos after...
Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany.Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final...
MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
Why Are Bitcoin Millionaires Moving to Puerto Rico?. The island offers tax incentives for foreign investors to live and invest their assets, as well as spectacular beaches to warm up for most of the year. The crypto investor community has grown in recent months attracting Bitcoin enthusiasts from elsewhere in...
Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
Comments / 0