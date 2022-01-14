ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono
 7 days ago

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side came out on top at Stamford Bridge earlier on in the season so the Blues will be hoping for revenge on the road to keep their title hopes alive against the league leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgFML_0dlXykMy00
IMAGO / PA Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Manchester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 15 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

