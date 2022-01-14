ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WV

Oncology unit opens at Roane General Hospital in WVa

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has opened a new oncology and infusion center. The unit opened Thursday at Roane General Hospital in Spencer in partnership with the West Virginia University...

Democrat and Chronicle

Rochester General Hospital diverts ambulances from ER as COVID numbers increase

A double whammy of COVID-related cases and more common respiratory ailments twice prompted Rochester General Hospital to divert emergency transports from its emergency room this week. The step, driven by the demands of new patients entering the emergency department, was very unusual but necessary, Dr. Robert Mayo,  Rochester Regional Health's chief medical officer, said...
ROCHESTER, NY
Ocean City Today

Search for Atlantic General Hospital president still on track

As covid response and mitigation dominates day-to-day operations at Atlantic General Hospital, officials are working on the back end to ensure a new president and chief operating officer is hired within the next few months. Michael Franklin, the latest CEO and president of the hospital, left abruptly on Sept. 3...
ATLANTIC, VA
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa General Hospital takes ownership of Tower Radiology

Tampa General starts the new year with the purchase of Tower Radiology, adding 21 imaging centers to its network of outpatient care. We need your help finding our area's fastest-growing privately held companies. If your business or if you know a local business who has had impressive revenue growth over the past three years, submit a nomination today to recognize their hard work and admirable accomplishments!
TAMPA, FL
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Emergency Nurses Arrive To Help Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that emergency medical teams have begun arriving at Minnesota’s health care facilities. Walz announced last week the state would allocate $40 million to support staffing at hospitals. More than 100 nurses will head to 23 hospitals this week, he said. Another 100 nurses will arrive after that. The hospitals getting the help: pic.twitter.com/BFuF3DkFcm — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 19, 2022 These nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days, according to Walz. “As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick,” Walz said. As of Monday, 71% of hospitals across the state reported zero available ICU beds. There are 1,610 patients in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 248 are in the ICU.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lootpress

National Guard to help staffing efforts at WVa hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two dozen members of the West Virginia National Guard are being sent to support hospital staffing efforts as COVID-19 continues to ravage the state. The National Guard said Thursday on Twitter that 25 members will assist operations at Charleston Area Medical Center next week. Additional...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ocean City Today

Atlantic General Hospital ‘strategically' handling patient volumes

After issuing a pair of historic emergency declarations because of high patient numbers last week, Atlantic General Hospital officials are paying close attention to care and logistics at the Berlin facility. “We are approaching the current influx of patients into the emergency room and hospital very strategically,” Sarah Yonker, the...
BERLIN, MD
floridatrend.com

Ascension Sacred Heart creates a family-friendly pediatric oncology unit

Dr. Jeffrey H. Schwartz is a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. In a recent interview with FLORIDA TREND, he discussed how the new Pediatric Oncology Center for Hope at the Studer Family Children’s Hospital has improved patient treatment and family experience. Dedicated Center: "The new...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Holland Sentinel

Holland Hospital opens Facial Cosmetic Services unit

HOLLAND — Holland Hospital announced a new addition to its elective procedure offerings this week. The new Holland Hospital Facial Cosmetic Services, operated by Nathan Salinas, is now available at 844 Washington Ave. Salinas is a “board-certified facial plastic and ENT surgeon.”. Services will include facial skin tightening,...
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Chicago

Federal Disaster Team Coming To UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls Memorial Hospital Amid COVID Surge; Nurse Says It’s Needed, But Not Long-Term Fix

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Federal help is now coming to UChicago Medicine and their Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, to assist with the COVID surge and staffing. A 26-person national disaster team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics will be on hand for two weeks. “I’m grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release announcing the federal assistance. “This latest 26-person team will provide vital support to medical workers at UChicago Medicine Ingalls, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving care for all patients. My administration...
HARVEY, IL
iheart.com

Attorney General Plans Hearing On Hospital Merger Plan

The Attorney General's office and the Department of Health are planning three public comment forums on the proposed merger of Rhode Island's two biggest hospital networks. Lifespan and Care New England want to merge and form an academic health care system with Brown University. The first Zoom session is tomorrow...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate Help

(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks. “We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...
COLORADO STATE

