Britain’s rate of inflation has rocketed to its highest level for nearly 30 years as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December – the highest since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.Most economists had expected inflation of 5.2% in December.The ONS said inflation was pushed higher by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices last month, with costs also rising for restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, as well as clothing and footwear.The inflation rate rose again at the...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO