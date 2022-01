Mary Mouser is starting 2022 off with a bang. Her show Cobra Kai, which premiered its fourth season on New Year’s Eve, is number one in the U.S. on Netflix—again! Not that critics and fans saw it going any other way. The decades-later sequel to the Karate Kid films has been a smash hit for the streamer since it purchased the rights to the series from YouTube Red in 2020 and released season three under its banner last year. Featuring original Karate Kid cast members Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, Cobra Kai is a true delight, delivering plenty of nostalgia coupled with clever and heartwarming story lines that bring it perfectly into the current day. At the risk of sounding cliché, it has something for everyone.

