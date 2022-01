We all know the saying, "you can't win if you don't play" which is obviously true but as a person who never buys lottery tickets except for some scratch-offs as stocking stuffers for my family at Christmas, I'm starting to think that maybe I need to give my luck a try once in a while. My new attitude has come about after learning from Shannon at the Laurens Mirabito (150 County Route 11A), that a winning New York State Lottery Ticket was sold at that store for the Take 5 drawing this past Monday, January 17. Shannon proudly told me that she was the person who sold the ticket to the Mirabito patron.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO