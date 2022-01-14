Bolding fears a 2022 session like 2021

IN THIS ARTICLE: Why she’s running out of home district, appearance at Trump rally, election security and navigating Republican challengers. An Apache Junction lawmaker who continues to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential race now wants to represent southeast Arizona in Congress. “Anybody who knows me know that...
There’s a familiar routine to Iowa legislative sessions. After opening speeches from legislative leaders and the governor’s Condition of the State address next week, lawmakers devote much of their time to bills addressing everything from all-terrain vehicles and animal feeding operations to water quality and weights and measures.
Gov. Doug Ducey wants lawmakers to turn on the money spigot this year to do something about Arizona’s water woes. In his State of the State Address on January 10, the governor touted the Legislature’s decision last year to invest $200 million in measures to shore up Arizona’s water supply, and said he, House Speaker Rusty ...
In surveying this year’s legislative session, I’m not sure if I feel like a radical or a moderate. After decades of our motor fuel tax eroding to inflation, last year a mild gas tax restoration was passed. Now those inclined to cut any tax in sight want to repeal it, often citing the flood of federal transportation dollars.
The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
The American political system as an all-encompassing enterprise essentially operates on two diametrically opposing speeds. Either change creeps along at a pace so agonizingly slow that it would bore a glacier to tears, or it rockets ahead so quickly that you’re left trying to catch your breath and figure out what the hell just happened.
Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
Sen. Mark Kelly said he'll support changing the Senate filibuster if Republicans block Democrat-backed election bills Wednesday night, erasing speculation about whether he might buck Democratic leadership on the controversial vote. "My year in the Senate has shown me how dysfunctional this place can be, and how that prevents progress...
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
MILLIONS of Americans relying on food stamps could get a huge helping hand in the coming days. Emergency food stamp benefits are available for SNAP applicants that need food assistance within seven days. Payments can be worth up to $1,504 depending on needs. When applying for SNAP benefits, applicants will...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., declared that the unvaccinated face a "new segregation" on Martin Luther King Day, suggesting that the country's treatment of the unvaccinated likens that of racial discrimination against Black Americans. "Thanks to the hard work of Rev MLK Jr. and others, growing up in Georgia, I've...
Comments / 0