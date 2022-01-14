Doctolib is Widely Used by Healthcare Workers Across Europe

Did you know that one of the biggest issues for traveling nurse agencies isn’t the lack of nurses or nurses quitting, it’s finding adequate housing for traveling nurses?. We may acknowledge just how essential the nomadic healthcare workforce has been in efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic, but what’s often overlooked is how and where these workers are being housed. Further exacerbating the housing issue is that these nurses are often needed among smaller and rural communities – communities many housing providers overlook. Important sectors of the economy rely on these traveling healthcare workers, and they deserve a place to stay that is comfortable and affordable, and can house whatever needs to travel with workers during their stay. Simply put, traveling healthcare workers need a place that feels like home, but many of the services currently available are unable to sufficiently meet these needs.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO