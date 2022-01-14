ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel says 500K have received 4th vaccine dose

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has administered a 4th vaccine dose to more than 500,000 people, the Health Ministry said Friday. Israel began administering second boosters to the most vulnerable late last month and later began offering them to everyone over 60. Authorities hope the...

The Independent

Israel lawmakers outraged over claim police used NSO spyware

Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday called for a parliamentary inquiry into the police’s alleged use of sophisticated spyware on Israeli citizens, including protesters opposed to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a newspaper report on the surveillance.Hebrew-language business newspaper Calcalist reported that in 2020, police used the NSO spyware Pegasus to surveil leaders of protests against Netanyahu, who was then prime minister. It said police also hacked the phones of two sitting mayors suspected of corruption and numerous other Israeli citizens, all without a court order or a judge’s oversight.The Israeli police denied the allegations, saying they operate according...
WebMD

West Virginia Seeks Federal Permission to Give 4th Vaccine Dose

Jan. 7, 2022 -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants the state to be the first in the nation to give a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- or a second booster shot -- to essential workers and medically vulnerable residents. He wrote a letter asking President Biden to direct...
MedicalXpress

Denmark to offer 4th vaccine dose to vulnerable

The Danish government on Wednesday proposed a fourth COVID vaccine dose for highly vulnerable people, amid a spike in cases of the Omicron variant. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the move marked a "new chapter" in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Denmark will offer the fourth...
newsy.com

Israel Study: 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Doesn't Prevent Omicron

An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the Omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a...
KFVS12

Study: 4th vaccine dose may not protect against omicron

JERUSALEM (AP) - An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154...
AFP

Israel police demolish Palestinian home in east Jerusalem eviction

Israeli police demolished a Palestinian family's home and arrested at least 18 people as they carried out a controversial eviction order in the sensitive east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah early Wednesday. The looming eviction of other families from Sheikh Jarrah in May last year partly fuelled an 11-day war between Israel and armed Palestinian factions in Gaza. Before dawn, Israeli officers went to the home of the Salhiya family, who were first served with an eviction notice in 2017, after courts ruled the house had been built illegally. Jerusalem authorities have said the land will be used to build a school for children with special needs, but the eviction may raise tension in a neighbourhood that has become a symbol of Palestinian opposition to Israeli occupation.
The Independent

Voices: Protests in the Negev region of southern Israel have been met with brutality

Last Thursday, thousands gathered in the Naqab region (Negev), southern Israel, to protest the dispossession of Palestinian Bedouin communities – and the response from the Israeli state was brutal.Heavily-armed Israeli police showered crowds with tear gas launched from drones, while opening fire with rubber-coated metal bullets. Three people were hit directly in the face and needed surgery. One of them, Talib al-Sa’aydeh, suffered an internal haemorrhage.The demonstration came after three days of sustained struggle led by residents of Al-Sua’a village who were resisting an afforestation initiative being carried out by the Jewish National Fund (JNF) – a quasi-state body –...
milwaukeesun.com

First European country offers 4th Covid vaccine dose

Vulnerable? citizens are set to receive additional boosters in Denmark as the government prepares to scale back its pandemic restrictions. Denmark will soon offer a fourth Covid-19 shot to those considered at high risk from the virus, becoming the first in Europe to do so despite a regulator's warning that there is not enough data to know if the policy will help.
The Independent

Israel inks multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany

Israel signed a three billion euro ($3.4 billion) deal on Thursday to buy three cutting edge submarines from Germany, the defense ministry announced. The Dakar-class diesel-electric submarines will be produced by German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp and are expected to be delivered within nine years, the ministry said.Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the procurement "will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region.” Part of the cost of the ships will be covered by the German government, the ministry said.Israeli and German officials inked the arms deal days before the Israeli...
AFP

Standoff over Palestinian eviction ends, family says

Israeli police on Tuesday backed down from attempts to evict Palestinians from their home in a Jerusalem flashpoint district, the family said. Family members had threatened self-immolation in response to the eviction attempts, triggering a standoff. The Salhiya family has been facing the threat of eviction from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem since 2017, when the land where their home sits was allocated for school construction. Anger in Sheikh Jarrah where families battled eviction orders fuelled an 11-day war between Israel and armed Palestinian factions in Gaza last year.
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
