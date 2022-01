Consumer confidence fell significantly in January as Britons braced themselves for surging inflation, rising fuel bills and the prospect of interest rate rises.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped four points to minus 19 as shoppers indicated they are preparing to tighten their belts in the face of a cost of living crisis.Confidence in the general economic situation took the deepest plunge of eight points, both in terms of the last 12 months and expectations for the coming year, to minus 47 and minus 32 respectively.Confidence in consumers’ personal financial situation for the coming year fell three points to minus two,...

