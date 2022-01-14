ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Djokovic ruling fits with Australia's tough immigration line

By NICK PERRY, STEVE McMORRAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — To people watching from afar, the treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by Australian...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Refugees#Ap#Australian#White Australia
The Independent

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray defy age and expectation at Australian Open

Just a few minutes before midnight in Australia, Emma Raducanu cast her racquet aside and let out a cathartic roar. The magnitude of this battling 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory over Sloane Stephens might pale against the heights of New York, but as her adrenaline subsided and even after the lights turned off around Melbourne Park, there was little to mask her relief. Raducanu had endured a tumultuous build-up to her grand slam return, with two first-round exits sandwiching a change of coach and a positive Covid test that left her unable to practise for almost three weeks. But the...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev faces huge test of Open ambition in Kyrgios blockbuster

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will square off on Thursday in a blockbuster second-round encounter that could play a big part in shaping the destiny of this year's Australian Open men's singles title. He's going to try to pump himself up, like, he likes to play big names," said Medvedev, who will take on Kyrgios in the prime-time evening match on centre court, Rod Laver Arena.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Barty, Badosa power through as Nadal eventually quells qualifier

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty took a step closer to a potential fourth-round showdown with Naomi Osaka with a second flawless display at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Rafael Nadal ramped up his march towards a men's record 21st Grand Slam crown, but needed five match points to put away a tenacious qualifier and reach the third round. The impressive Barty, chasing a first title at her home Slam, barely broke sweat as she breezed past Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. The ultra-consistent Barty, who won the singles and doubles titles at a lead-up tournament in Adelaide, hasn't dropped her serve for 48 straight games over five matches this year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported for vaccine stance as French Open doubts continue

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev says jeering fans ‘probably have a low IQ’ after Australian Open win over Nick Kyrgios

Daniil Medvedev hit out at disruptive Australian Open fans during his second-round win over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, saying they “probably have a low IQ”.The world No 2 Medvedev came through a raucous atmosphere in the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park as Kyrgios geed up the crowd with a typically entertaining display of exhibition shots and emotional reactions, with the Russian eventually winning 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.In his on-court interview immediately after the match, Medvedev complained about being booed between first and second serves, to which some of the crowd responded with more apparent boos. Interviewer Jim Courier suggested...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy