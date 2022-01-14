ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 TV shows to watch if you love After Life

By Nicky Morris
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf, like us, you've binge-watched the new series of Ricky Gervais' comedy-drama already and are looking for a show to fill the After Life shaped hole left in your heart, then look no further. We've rounded up seven of the best shows streaming platforms have to offer that are...

www.hellomagazine.com

Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
TVLine

'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe Ordered at Roku

Daniel Radcliffe is headed to Amish Paradise. Roku announced Tuesday that the Harry Potter star will play five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in a newly commissioned streaming biopic. Written by Yankovic and Funny or Die’s Eric Appel, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” according the official logline. The film promises to take audiences on “a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Rodriguez to Star in TV Adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ for Apple (Exclusive)

Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is getting the TV treatment. Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge...
MOVIES
The Independent

The 9 Netflix shows that should never have been cancelled

Paris Hilton’s cooking show is the latest Netflix series to be given the chop after just one season.Appearing on Netflix in August 2021, Cooking with Paris saw the socialite and TV personality in the kitchen with her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, her mum Kathy and sister Nicky, Demi Lovato and Saweetie.On Tuesday (18 January), Deadline reported that despite the show appearing in Netflix’s top 10 when it launched, Hilton’s show had not been renewed for a second series.Cooking with Paris’s axing follows a wide range of Netflix original shows that have been cancelled after one season. The streamer has...
TV SERIES
Hawaii State
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

9 TV Shows Like Schitt's Creek to Watch If You Miss Schitt's Creek

It's never a bad time to return to Schitt's Creek, Dan and Eugene Levy's hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to start over in a small town after losing their fortune. The Canadian series went from cult favorite to Emmy-winning darling thanks to its perfect cast and big-hearted storytelling, which never lost its biting sense of humor even as the characters warmed up to each other. If you've finished watching — or rewatching — Schitt's Creek and are looking for a show to fill the gap the Rose family left behind, read on. TV Guide has put together a whole list of shows that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.
TV SERIES
theface.com

10 films and TV shows to add to your January watch list

January, what is it good for? We’re broke, bored and failing at new year’s resolutions – already. There’s an easy fix for the boredom, though. As you abstain from alcohol, meat or whatever else you think might unleash a ​“new you” in 2022, streaming services, cinemas and good ol’ fashioned regular TV channels are on hand to keep you entertained through the slog.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

10 Trippy TV Shows Always Worth Watching

Sometimes, we watch TV to find something familiar. While we may not be able to relate to specific people or characters, we can at least understand them. But that’s not always the aim of decompressing with or getting into a particular program. Entering a world that doesn’t quite make sense and can’t be followed in a linear or straightforward way can be extremely appealing. It also has the potential to be insanely confusing. Here are ten trippy TV shows that remain mystifying and enthralling.
TV SERIES
Parade

Missing the Hive Already? Here Are 20 Movies and TV Shows to Watch (and Books to Read!) After Yellowjackets' Season 1 Finale

It’s been a while since a TV series so thoroughly captured mass attention the way Yellowjackets has. With each episode throughout Season 1 (which just dropped its finale on Sunday, Jan. 16) Showtime’s creepy, darkly comic, heart-clutching, head-scratching drama has sent fans to don their citizen detective caps on numerous online forums, parsing and presenting evidence to advance our theories about the show’s various mysteries.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

7 Shows Like Yellowjackets You Should Watch If You Like Yellowjackets

It's not a stretch to say that there's no other TV series out there right now like Showtime's Yellowjackets. The drama — about a high school girl's soccer team that gets stranded in the woods for 19 months in the 1990s and the fallout that continues decades later in the present day — makes a strong case that water cooler TV is nowhere close to being on its way out. The mysteries within the series are perfectly plotted out so that theories abound, but there are just enough answers to keep you coming back for more. The acting, particularly from stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, and many newcomers who play the young girls, is great. And it doesn't hurt that the show is full of compelling characters in both timelines. Also, cannibalism, maybe?
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Best TV show reboots: shows that were given a new lease of life

The Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That sees the world catching up with the ladies, now in their 50s, some 17 years after the original smash-hit show. Reviews have been mixed but that’s understandable - there aren’t that many show reboots that have succeeded in both building on and bettering the old series on which they are based.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
MOVIES
