7 TV shows to watch if you love After Life

It's not a stretch to say that there's no other TV series out there right now like Showtime's Yellowjackets. The drama — about a high school girl's soccer team that gets stranded in the woods for 19 months in the 1990s and the fallout that continues decades later in the present day — makes a strong case that water cooler TV is nowhere close to being on its way out. The mysteries within the series are perfectly plotted out so that theories abound, but there are just enough answers to keep you coming back for more. The acting, particularly from stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, and many newcomers who play the young girls, is great. And it doesn't hurt that the show is full of compelling characters in both timelines. Also, cannibalism, maybe?

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO