Military

North Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea on Friday fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles came from...

