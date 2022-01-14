ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Djokovic ruling fits with Australia's tough immigration line

By NICK PERRY, STEVE McMORRAN - Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Australian
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev faces huge test of Open ambition in Kyrgios blockbuster

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will square off on Thursday in a blockbuster second-round encounter that could play a big part in shaping the destiny of this year's Australian Open men's singles title. He's going to try to pump himself up, like, he likes to play big names," said Medvedev, who will take on Kyrgios in the prime-time evening match on centre court, Rod Laver Arena.
TENNIS
Times Daily

Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. Support local journalism reporting on your...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Wins Match in Colorful ‘Lucky’ Butterfly Nike Sneakers at Australian Open 2022

Naomi Osaka brought a good luck charm to the court, and it paid off. The Japanese tennis star hit the court at the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday. She claimed victory over Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-4, in the second round of the women’s draw. For the match, Osaka wore a Nike set, including a tank top and tennis skirt with shorts underneath. The matching set was mostly hot pink with touches of indigo, white and aqua blue. She tied her hair up and added a white Nike visor. Osaka slipped into matching tennis shoes for her game. She wore her own Nike...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev says jeering fans ‘probably have a low IQ’ after Australian Open win over Nick Kyrgios

Daniil Medvedev hit out at disruptive Australian Open fans during his second-round win over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, saying they “probably have a low IQ”.The world No 2 Medvedev came through a raucous atmosphere in the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park as Kyrgios geed up the crowd with a typically entertaining display of exhibition shots and emotional reactions, with the Russian eventually winning 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.In his on-court interview immediately after the match, Medvedev complained about being booed between first and second serves, to which some of the crowd responded with more apparent boos. Interviewer Jim Courier suggested...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy