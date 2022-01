Bitcoin’s price dropped viciously in the past few hours, plummeting towards $38K for the first time since August 2021. Things took a turn for the worse in the past few hours as Bitcoin’s price reversed and dropped to a 6-month low at $38,200 (on Binance). This also left over $700 million worth of liquidations in the past 24 hours alone.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO