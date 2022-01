A man living at a home on Superba Avenue in North Rome told police two women barged into his home Sunday afternoon and took his car keys and wallet containing $400. Through a Spanish language translator, the complainant told police that someone knocked on his door while he was asleep. He opened the door and the two women, described as a short Black female and a tall White female with blonde hair, entered the residence. He said they took several items of his and attempted to take some of his tools, but ended up leaving them.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO