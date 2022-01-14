ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtGlj_0dlXpJPa00


(The Hill) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information.

The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both Google and YouTube.

FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on Jan. 6 charges

“Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence,” Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.

“It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

In one of its first formal actions, the committee in late August sent a request to 15 websites and tech companies asking them to preserve records tied to the Jan. 6 riot.

The panel requested internal and external reviews of 2020 election misinformation or violent extremism, all content given to law enforcement related to those subjects and all relevant internal communications.

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

The goal has been to ascertain how social media was used to organize the attack, the extent the sites contribute to radicalization and the spread of disinformation, and what the companies know about their use in the attack itself.

But the sweeping request for information seems to have largely come to a standstill with some of the tech giants, the panel said.

Democrats reflect on January 6; Gaetz, Greene try to redirect blame

“After over four months of good-faith negotiations on the part of the Select Committee, it has become clear that Twitter is unwilling to commit to voluntarily and expeditiously complying with the Select Committee’s requests,” the committee wrote in a subpoena to the company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

January 6th Committee Subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit And Twitter Over Records Related To Election Disinformation, Capitol Attack

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to four major tech companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter, for documents related to the spread of election disinformation on social media and the use of platforms by violent extremists. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said they were examining whether the “spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.” But he said that the four companies have not been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet#Fbi#House#Oath Keepers#The Select Committee#Gop#Democrats#Gaetz Greene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE
Deadline

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Antitrust Bill Aimed At Limiting Power Of Amazon, Apple And Other Big Tech Platforms

A major piece of legislation aimed at limiting the business conduct of Amazon and other tech platforms cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, underscoring a bipartisan desire to curb the influence of major internet companies. The bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is aimed at cracking down on a platform’s “self-preferencing.” It prohibits dominant internet companies like Amazon from favoring their own products and services in a way that would “materially harm” competition on their platform. It also would restrict conduct such as discriminating against businesses that use their platforms, and places limits on practices that disadvantage rivals. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy