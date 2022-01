Skip Bayless the biggest LeBron James hater and a player critic who is also a sports columnist and host at Fox Sports Media Group’s Undisputed is back at targeting not only the King but the whole squad as this time he even includes the coach Frank in his attack. The Los Angeles Lakers have never been the 2020 Lakers since the bubble, as they got their young core exchanged for veterans this offseason which sometimes looks like a mistake by the front desk and LeBron James as the core is doing better with other teams and even Skip pointed this in his seven minutes rant of criticism. The expectations Los Angeles Lakers drew on paper as Championship contenders is totally different in reality as they are the most criticized team this season so far with analysts like Skip running behind them to make some changes.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO