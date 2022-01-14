ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
got some esp32 pico modules in and they’re smol!

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got some samples of the esp32 pico v3 02 modules in from Espressif and they’re smaller than we expected! we thought they were the same size as the esp32-s2 mini modules we’ve been using but they’re actually a bit smaller in each direction. that actually works out to our advantage...

blog.adafruit.com

