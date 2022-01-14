7 luxury non-alcoholic spirits to try this year

Just last week, I waxed poetic, or appreciative at the very least, about the ever-expanding diversity and quality of non-alcoholic craft beer styles, embraced now more than ever in the annual sober-curious celebration that is Dry January. The growth and normalization of NA beer has been a great success story of the industry, breaking down old stigmas implying that NA beer was nothing more than a consolation prize for those unable to enjoy “the real thing.” For anyone who has been willing to give them a try, the rapid ascent of quality in this corner of the beverage world in the last five years or so has been remarkable.

