ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

7 luxury non-alcoholic spirits to try this year

By Millie West
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demand for no- and low-alcohol alternatives is on the rise, as many of us look to reduce our alcohol intake or commit to teetotalism long term. Luckily, there has never been a better time to be a non-drinker, thanks to a wave of innovation by distilleries across the globe, including...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks Worth a Shot This Dry January

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. For some, Dry January is a chance to reset health priorities after over-indulging...
DRINKS
Cincinnati CityBeat

MadTree Releases Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer

Want the taste of craft beer without the hangover? MadTree Brewing is now offering its first ever non-alcoholic beer, becoming one of the first major Cincinnati-based breweries to delve into the non-alcoholic beer scene. MadTree has announced that customers can now order Leave No Trace, which tastes like a pale...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Natalie Portman
experiencecolumbus.com

Going Alcohol Free? Where to Try or Buy Zero Proof Drinks in Columbus

Are you “sober curious”? Maybe you’re taking a break from drinking for personal, health, medical or religious reasons – or you’re observing Sober October or Dry January. Whether you’re calling it quits from alcohol for good or going AF just for a few weeks, you aren’t alone! More and more people are hunting for ways to enjoy the unique community vibe that’s offered by bars, but without the alcohol. Columbus restaurants have begun adding delicious, zero-proof drinks to their menus, and in February of 2022, Columbus will celebrate the opening of its first-ever sober bar: The Dry Mill of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic#Innovation#Food Drink#Beverages#Seedlip#Bazaar
Thrillist

Our Favorite Non-Alcoholic Canned Cocktails

At the end of a seemingly never ending work day, you want to sip a delicious cocktail—but not necessarily get a buzz. While there are plenty of great non-alcoholic spirits on the market that can be shaken or stirred into a zero-proof drink, there’s also something to be said about the added convenience of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages that are as simple as popping a top.
DRINKS
WGNtv.com

Enjoy non-alcoholic cocktails for ‘Dry January’

If you’re one of the many Chicagoans participating in Dry January this year – The Gage, Acanto, The Dawson and Coda Di Volpe are the spots for you. They’re celebrating with a month of delicious zero-proof cocktails. Here with the details is head bartender of Gage Hospitality Group Alex Schmaling.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Bitter Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Betera makes sparkling beverages that are dry, bright, refreshingly bitter and alcohol-free. The alternative beverages are low in sugar and full of flavor from interesting botanical ingredients like Rhubarb-Hibiscus, Ginger-Orange and Elderflower-Lime. These bottled beverages have complex flavor profiles that are like cocktails but easier to enjoy anytime and anywhere.
DRINKS
winespectator.com

Are There Any Good Non-Alcoholic Wines?

One of the fastest-growing segments in the wine market isn't actually wine, at least, not technically. Sales of de-alcoholized wine, aka non-alcoholic wine, rose 43 percent in the first half of 2021, according to Nielsen, making it the second-fastest-growing category of wine last year. Clearly many consumers see these products as a way to moderate their alcohol consumption or caloric intake. But do they offer satisfaction for serious wine drinkers?
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
just-drinks.com

Bacardi’s Palette no-alcohol spirits range – Product Launch

Price – SRP of EUR16.99 (US$19.23) per 50cl bottle. Bacardi has launched a new brand in the no- & low-alcohol spirits segment. Palette comprises two expressions – Roots and Bold – which feature botanicals including American oakwood, gentian root, juniper berries, nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. According to Bacardi, the range is launching across the off-premise channel in London, Paris and Amsterdam this month.
DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Keep in Your Bar Cart

Whether you're committing to Dry January or want to dip your toe into the increasingly trendy world of non-alcoholic beverages, it's time to diversify your bar cart—and the good news is, there are tons of tasty options to explore. Toasting to a new job? Pop a bottle of something sparkling. Hosting an at-home happy hour? Treat your guests to a batch of margaritas... without the next-day hangover. Whatever the occasion, these 10 "spirits" have you covered.
DRINKS
Mashed

Real Housewife Wants To Combat This 'Stigma' With Non-Alcoholic Rose

From seeing what trendy restaurants the ladies lunch at to what fabulous vacation outfits they wear for those infamous dinners and which misguided nonchalant comment is going to turn the whole season into an all-out war, there are so many reasons to watch "Real Housewives of New York City." The show is so entertaining, and we're here for it. One interesting aspect of the show has always been the products the Housewives decide to launch with their reality-star fame.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paste Magazine

Tasting: WhistlePig Devil's Slide Non-Alcoholic Rye Whiskey

Just last week, I waxed poetic, or appreciative at the very least, about the ever-expanding diversity and quality of non-alcoholic craft beer styles, embraced now more than ever in the annual sober-curious celebration that is Dry January. The growth and normalization of NA beer has been a great success story of the industry, breaking down old stigmas implying that NA beer was nothing more than a consolation prize for those unable to enjoy “the real thing.” For anyone who has been willing to give them a try, the rapid ascent of quality in this corner of the beverage world in the last five years or so has been remarkable.
DRINKS
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

Recipes: Derek Brown’s Go-To Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

This article is part of our guide to Dry January around DC. Today’s bartenders are catering to the sober—and the sober-curious—with more sophisticated options than ever. Dry January doesn’t have to mean bland January. Here’s how to (not) drink your way through Washington in style.
WASHINGTON, DC
vinepair.com

From Vineyard to Glass: How FRE Is Making Premium Non-Alcoholic Wine

This article is sponsored by FRE wines. January is here, and just like that we’re in a new year. For many, the beginning of a new year is seen as a time to let go of bad habits after the overindulgences of the holiday season. Cue the term Dry January, which was coined specifically to describe those who abstain from alcohol during January as a mini New Year’s resolution.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy