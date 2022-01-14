Swedish PM Andersson tests positive for COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson told news agency TT, as a growing wave of infections swept the country, driven by the more contagious Omicron variant.

“The prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test. She is following current recommendations and will carry out her work from home,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johan Ahlander)