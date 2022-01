Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE at CES. Rumors had been swirling for months, but now the phone is finally here, and you can buy one next week. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for official word about the Galaxy S22, but the leaks continue to pour out. Everything from the design to the color options to the price has leaked already. And this week, we're getting our best look yet at the new phones courtesy of a YouTube video that the creator has already taken down.

