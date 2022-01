Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): About 22 months ago in March 2020, when Tring (India's largest celebrity engagement platform) launched, if anyone would have said that it would have 10,000 celebrities with more than 100,000 cumulative orders on the platform in under 2 years, not many would have paid attention!But fast forward to January 2022, Tring is today delivering over 30,000 monthly video messages from over 10,000 celebrities having grown 75x in the past 12 months with exemplary business numbers. However, envisioning this and putting together a robust business model backed by solid leadership and a compelling proposition, that resonates with each of the company's employees, partners and key stakeholders, has been the mainstay of Trings Co-founders - Akshay Saini, Rahul Saini and Pranav Chabhadia.

