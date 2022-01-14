MLK Day celebration to be hosted virtually

Monday, Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Day. In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and dedication to ending segregation and inspiring racial equality, South Dakota State University’s Black Student Alliance will host three events next week. The first event of the week will be held Tuesday,...
FLINT, Michigan — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County is getting ready for its 16th Annual Mentoring Inspiration Celebration being held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom. The celebration is sponsored by the Flint Downtown Development Authority...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students from the University of Southern Mississippi showed the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by spending their day volunteering. The students spent the day cleaning up the landscape around the R3SM building. R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh shared the importance of this MLK...
In honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday are two free online offerings – one a rebroadcast of an annual concert, the other a new music/video release – that capture shared experiences of the African American and Jewish communities in the spirit of the Reverend’s uplifting and ever-timely message of peace and harmony among people.
Jan. 17 marks the Martin Luther King Day of Service, and Haddon Fortnightly’s Evening Membership Department (EMD) will be participating by making and donating fleece blankets to the Ronald McDonald House in Camden, an effort that went virtual for the second year in a row. “In the past, we...
Penn State Behrend is marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a special guest.
The Office of Educational Equity and Diversity Programs will host a conversation with Philonise Floyd, who will discuss the legacy of his brother, George Floyd, who was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are many events going on this weekend to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of them being the “MLK Fun Day”. The event was on Saturday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MLK Center, with something for all ages to participate in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday is MLK Day, a national day of service, celebration and remembrance for civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The National Civil Rights Museum is highlighting important issues through King Day: An All-Day Hybrid Celebration. Museum admission is free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More than half a century ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stood before a sea of people and gave the "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C.
He believed in a "beloved community" without hunger, poverty and hate. A place where people took care of one another in unity.
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words at the Lincoln Memorial in...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join Washtenaw Community College on Thursday to celebrate the life and lasting impacts of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting at 3:30 p.m., the hour-and-a-half event will follow the theme of Beloved Community, inspired by King’s 1960 speech highlighting the end goal of creating a beloved community.
The third Monday of every January reminds us to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and reflect on his fight for racial equality and civil rights. It’s also a day to give back to our community. Although many in-person events have been cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate MLK Day.
Every year on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. If you are looking for different things to do to celebrate the holiday, the Defender has you covered. Rothko Chapel 2021 MLK Birthday Celebration. Theme: Songs of Justice:...
