MLK Day celebration to be hosted virtually

myeasternshoremd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Imprints of a Giant” will broadcast live...

www.myeasternshoremd.com

Comments / 0

SDSU Collegian

BSA hosts MLK Day events

Monday, Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Day. In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and dedication to ending segregation and inspiring racial equality, South Dakota State University’s Black Student Alliance will host three events next week. The first event of the week will be held Tuesday,...
SOCIETY
WDAM-TV

R3SM hosts MLK service day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students from the University of Southern Mississippi showed the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by spending their day volunteering. The students spent the day cleaning up the landscape around the R3SM building. R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh shared the importance of this MLK...
ADVOCACY
cbs7.com

Odessa community celebrates MLK Day

The Permian High School boy’s basketball team defeated rival Midland Legacy 69-47 on Friday night at PHS. BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy pulls away from Permian. The Legacy High School girl’s basketball team defeated rival Permian 40-21 on Friday night at PHS. COVID testing organization flying tests to Puerto Rico...
ODESSA, TX
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Celebrate MLK Day with a free virtual concert from Off-Broadway’s NYTF and a music release from Miri Ben-Ari and Flo Rida

In honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday are two free online offerings – one a rebroadcast of an annual concert, the other a new music/video release – that capture shared experiences of the African American and Jewish communities in the spirit of the Reverend’s uplifting and ever-timely message of peace and harmony among people.
THEATER & DANCE
thesunpapers.com

Fortnightly group hosts virtual blanket making session on MLK Day

Jan. 17 marks the Martin Luther King Day of Service, and Haddon Fortnightly’s Evening Membership Department (EMD) will be participating by making and donating fleece blankets to the Ronald McDonald House in Camden, an effort that went virtual for the second year in a row. “In the past, we...
CAMDEN, NJ
WECT

MLK Center in Wilmington hosts “MLK Fun Day”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are many events going on this weekend to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of them being the “MLK Fun Day”. The event was on Saturday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MLK Center, with something for all ages to participate in.
WILMINGTON, NC
Sports
myeasternshoremd.com

QACPS 2022 MAEA Statewide Art Winner awarded by Dr Saelens

To see documents shown in QACPS Board of Education Meetings visit: http://www.boarddocs.com/mabe/qacps/Board.nsf/Public. Our videos are also available on QACTV - Atlantic Broadband Cable channel 7 and also available at http://qactv.com. Please consider visiting our website: http://qacps.org. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QACPublicSchools/. Parents visit and take advantage our parent portal: https://powerschool.qacps.k12.md.us/public/home.html.
VISUAL ART
myeasternshoremd.com

Martin Luther King's legacy is service to others

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words at the Lincoln Memorial in...
KENT COUNTY, MD
Calhoun County Journal

All American Circus Comes to Anniston

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Event by All American Circus Norwood Hodges Community Center Tickets: bit.ly/AAmericanC Coming to you in 2022… REAL. FAMILY. CIRCUS. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: bit.ly/AAmericanC Make the most of our online special prices with tickets from less than $5 […]
ANNISTON, AL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw Community College to host virtual MLK celebration Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join Washtenaw Community College on Thursday to celebrate the life and lasting impacts of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting at 3:30 p.m., the hour-and-a-half event will follow the theme of Beloved Community, inspired by King’s 1960 speech highlighting the end goal of creating a beloved community.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
laparent.com

Celebrate MLK Day

The third Monday of every January reminds us to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and reflect on his fight for racial equality and civil rights. It’s also a day to give back to our community. Although many in-person events have been cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate MLK Day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defendernetwork.com

MLK Day celebrations in Houston

Every year on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. If you are looking for different things to do to celebrate the holiday, the Defender has you covered. Rothko Chapel 2021 MLK Birthday Celebration. Theme: Songs of Justice:...
HOUSTON, TX

