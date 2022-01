Getting high on cannabis in India is legal, but in a surprising way. India is a largely conservative society when it comes to openly consuming most forms of intoxications. But while alcohol is still frowned upon in certain sections of Indian society, the country has been cannabis-friendly as far back as 3,000 years ago. It was only after 1985, in the wake of burgeoning pressure from the U.S., that India enacted the Narcotics and Drugs Act. The act criminalized most of the derivatives of the cannabis plant.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO