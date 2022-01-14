ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Plains rolls out bodycams for uniform, plainclothes officers

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
Uniform and plainclothes police officers in Morris Plains are now wearing body-worn cameras while on duty, Chief Michael Koroski announced.

Following a 2021 mandate from Gurbir Grewal, the state's attorney general at the time, the borough's finest began wearing the Motorola model WatchGuard V300 cameras on Jan. 3.

"It's worked well so far," Koroski said. "We took delivery of the cameras in November and we just went live after doing some technical upgrades."

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill in December 2020 creating the law requiring New Jersey law-enforcement agencies to add bodycams by June 1, 2021. He did so after Grewal released a survey reporting fewer than half of 537 agencies had given some or all of their officers body cameras.

In June 2021, Murphy and Grewal announced the state would fund 487 eligible law-enforcement agencies that applied to the state for grant funding to purchase the cameras and associated equipment.

“These powerful devices have been embraced by community members and advocates calling for transparency and by police officers, who see them as a critical tool to protect and assist law enforcement with their difficult jobs," Grewal had said.

Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr agrees.

"I think it brings transparency and gives everyone a level of comfort, both on the police side and the public side," Karr said. "I do not see a downside to it."

Body-cams:Many reluctant police in NJ are changing their minds about wearing body cameras. Here's why

Koroski said the total cost for the bodycam rollout, including upgrades to the department's IT infrastructure, was $56,965. Cloud storage was added to accommodate the enormous amount of memory needed to archive the bodycam video footage.

The majority of the total bodycam rollout expenditure was covered by $42,789 obtained through the state grant program. The balance was allocated from the borough budget.

The technology "is invaluable to serve and protect our public as well as serving to protect our officers," Koroski said. "The captured video has tremendous evidentiary and training value as well as protecting the integrity and the transparency of the department."

Morris Plains joins Morristown, Morris Township, Dover, Boonton, Long Hill and Madison among the few law-enforcement departments in Morris County equipped with bodycams.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office said on Wednesday that it had not updated its September 2020 list of agencies in the state that have complied with the mandate to date.

"The Attorney General’s office expects any law-enforcement agency that is not currently in compliance with the statutory mandate and the AG directive to continue to work in good faith to achieve compliance," the spokesperson said.

In December, the statutory mandate was expanded to include a wider range of officers engaged in additional functions. They include "officers assigned to tactical teams, proactive enforcement teams, canine units or duties that include regular interaction with the public."

Officers engaged in undercover assignments, administrative duties or working with confidential informants are among those not required to be equipped with cameras.

The mandate is supported by research from the University of Cambridge in 2012 that found use-of-force by officers wearing cameras fell by 59% and complaints against officers decreased 87% compared to the prior year, when officers were not wearing cameras.

Always online:The Daily Record to end Saturday print editions, will offer expanded e-Editions

Pandemic economics:Omicron is a wild card in the otherwise slowly improving restaurant industry

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

