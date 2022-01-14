ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Evansville Harrison

 7 days ago

wevv.com

Evansville Pizza Week Kicks Off

Evansville Pizza Week has you covered. The fun food venture kicked off Sunday. It's the third year in a row for the pie parties, with multiple businesses across the River City participating. Business owners are asking people to stop by throughout the week to grab a slice of pizza. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
scorebooklive.com

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

MADISON, MS
WEHT/WTVW

Winter weather causing trouble on Evansville roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Thursday morning’s snowfall has already led to several accidents. Emergency crews are on the scene of weather-related crashes at the following locations: Columbia & Fulton Vann & Lloyd North First Ave Diamond & Kratzville Lloyd & Crosspoint Hwy 41 & Washington Division & Crosspoint Mary & Division
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

15 of The Best Cashiers in the Evansville, Indiana Area

Working as a cashier is not an easy job. I worked at Buehler's Buy-Low in Princeton, IN way back in the late '90s and I remember how crazy busy it could get. If you've ever worked directly with the public, you know how challenging it can be. I cannot even imagine working in the service industry during this pandemic.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Madison, IN
wevv.com

Monster Jam Returning to the Ford Center in Evansville

Officials at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, say a fan favorite will be returning to the arena in 2022. The Ford Center announced the return of "Monster Jam" on Monday. The event will return to the Ford Center for a two-day performance on the weekend of Saturday, April 23,...
scorebooklive.com

William Penn Charter

PHILADELPHIA, PA
scorebooklive.com

Whitehall-Yearling

LUCAS, OH
scorebooklive.com

Thornton Fractional South

LANSING, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Downtown Evansville Seeking Musicians for 2022 Events

Downtown Evansville has come a long way since I was growing up. What once was the place to go shopping, enjoy a great meal, or grab a drink became forgotten over time as the city expanded and businesses started to set up shop on the east, north, and west sides. Thanks to former Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel and current Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, both of whom made, and continue to make, in Mayor Winnecke's case, revitalizing the downtown area a major focus of their administrations, downtown has once again become an area where you can shop, eat, and find great entertainment. Of course, neither man did it alone. It takes a team of individuals who share the same passion to make it happen. Enter the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.
EVANSVILLE, IN
scorebooklive.com

Pickerington Central

HANNIBAL, OH
scorebooklive.com

Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Another Evansville IN Restaurant Is On the Move

It looks like another Evansville area restaurant is on the move in 2022. Unlike the announcement in November that IHOP, a national chain, would be closing down its current location as soon as its new building is complete at the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway, this move involves one of the city's locally owned businesses.
EVANSVILLE, IN
scorebooklive.com

Woodcrest Christian

EL CAJON, CA
WTVW

Evansville restaurants offering great deals for Pizza Week

It’s Pizza Week in Evansville. Multiple pizza places are participating across town with deals on pizzas, and this week Ron Rhodes tried stopped by some of the locations participating. Ron’s first stop was at Roca Bar, where he tried the Around the World pizza as well as some of the veggie pizzas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ghost Quesadilla to open on Evansville's west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to Evansville’s west side. Ghost Quesadilla is set to open their doors Monday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. According to Ghost Quesadilla’s website, the restaurant puts a spin on traditional Mexican cuisine and mixes it with traditional American favorites. From Steak to Peanut […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wnin.org

Mural Unveiled at Evansville's Y & E Center

A mural has been unveiled at an educational and recreational oasis for needy kids in Evansville. WNIN’s John Gibson was there:. Plastic that covered a wall at the Young and Established facility on S. Vann Avenue was pulled down, revealing a vivid Black Culture mural by Indianapolis artist Ashley Nora.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Autism Evansville Annual Walk & 5K Fundraiser

Autism Evansville will host its Annual Walk & 5K Fundraiser Event on Saturday, April 23rd, at the Warrick County 4-H Center, 133 East Degonia Rd., Boonville, Indiana. Autism Evansville’s Walk & 5K generates funds to support our free programs:. Parent/Caregiver Support Group provides autism education and a place to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Popular Evansville BBQ Restaurant Is For Sale

If you have ever dreamed of owning your own business, particularly your very own BBQ restaurant now is your chance. There is an opportunity to take on an existing Evansville restaurant. Maybe you have always dreamed of firing up your smokers and cooking meats so good they melt in your...
EVANSVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

LHS' McAndrew Signs to Play Soccer at Evansville

Ella McAndrew signs to play soccer at the University of Evansville. Photo by LHS Athletics. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Ella McAndrew is well on her way to accomplishing her dream of playing college soccer. The Lawrenceburg High School senior last week signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

