Thank you for your My Turn letter rebutting pastor Hemming outreach to the library about his view of the LGBTQ+ community. Well said. Also, as an afterthought, your description of religion (Christianity) as “spiritual disease” covers more than bigotry. I can only add the most general description of religion as; We are right, you are wrong, We are good, you are bad, We are going to Heaven, you are going to Hell.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO