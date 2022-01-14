Hutsonville/Palestine

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, IL

 7 days ago

scorebooklive.com

scorebooklive.com

Forest Hills Eastern

scorebooklive.com

Evansville Central

scorebooklive.com

University Heights

scorebooklive.com

Quentin Road Christian

The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaclyn Smith
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

Watch: TLC "Sister Wives" Exclusive: Nanny Tests Positive for COVID-19 This was one birthday present the Brown family didn't want anyone to bring to the party. Sister Wives' Robyn and Kody Brown celebrated their daughter Ariella's birthday on Jan.10, and she wanted the entire family to be there for her party. In order to do so, everyone got tested for COVID-19 beforehand.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died aged 74. Delivering epic anthems about love, lust and motorcycles with an intensity bordering on melodrama, Meat Loaf became an enduring - and sometimes bombastic - rock icon in the late 1970s.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Pedicures in Bath Together: Photo

Rest and relaxation! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox just gave a glimpse at their bathtime ritual – and it’s just as over-the-top as you would imagine. The 35-year-old Transformers actress took to Instagram on Monday, January 17, to show off their next-level setup. Not only did they have roses scattered throughout the water, but the newly engaged couple also casually flashed their matching pedicures.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#In The World#Deep Breath
scorebooklive.com

Nauset Regional

The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Adin Ross Rages After Catching His Sister Chilling With 6ix9ine

Popular streamer Adin Ross got the surprise of his life when he was checking out Tekashi 6ix9ine's stream, noticing his sister in the background of the rapper's room. There are a few people that you probably wouldn't want to let your loved ones near... 6ix9ine may be one of those people. Given his troubling criminal history, as well as his penchant for getting on other rappers' nerves, he's just somebody that many would rather avoid. After noticing that his sister was hanging out with 6ix9ine and his buddies, Adin Ross raged on his stream, screaming and questioning what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
scorebooklive.com

St. Francis de Sales

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
scorebooklive.com

East Moline United

