I love the old mystery authors like Agatha Christie and Dorothy Sayers. These stories take place in England during the time when the money system used pounds, shillings and pence. For some reason, this abbreviates to LSD, not PSP, but trust me, LSD makes a whole lot more sense. In these books, I am constantly reading sentences like this one from one of my favorite Sayers books, “Murder Must Advertise”: “Bob for the wreath and sixpence for the sweep. … Has anybody got two schillings for a florin?” Which I vaguely take to mean, “Here’s some money, does anyone have change?” One day, I decided it was ridiculous that I didn’t understand the money and took the time to finally look it up. Now that I’ve done that, I am as lost as ever in the London fog of pre-1970’s currency. But maybe some of you mystery lovers are smarter than I am, so here you go. Good luck.

